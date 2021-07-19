VN tech ticker: Favero Assioma for Shimano SPD-SL, Wahoo flash sale, Hammerhead Karoo Climber

Favero Assioma for Shimano SPD-SL pedals

Favero Electronics’ Assioma power meter is accurate, reliable, and now available for Shimano SPD-SL pedal users. To be exact: the spindles with strain gauges, rechargeable batteries, and wireless transmitters are available; you’ll need to bring your own pedal bodies if you plan on purchasing this power meter.

This drops the price of the power meter to $585 for the dual-sided model, compared with the $673 for the Look-compatible full package.

The Favero Assioma Duo-Shi is compatible with the following Shimano road pedal body models:

• Shimano PD-R540

• Shimano PD-R550

• Shimano PD-6800

• Shimano PD-R7000

• Shimano PD-R8000

Q factor for the R540, R550, and 7000 pedals is 64mm compared. For the R8000 and 6800 pedals, the Q factor is 65mm. Favero’s Look-compatible power-meter pedals have a Q factor of 54mm.

For context, a standard Shimano Dura-Ace pedal has a 52mm Q factor, and a 56mm version with a longer axle is available. A Look Keo Blade pedal has a 53mm Q factor.

Wahoo Tour de France flash sale

Wahoo is offering a flash sale for just two days following the conclusion of the 2021 Tour de France.

Wahoo is offering discounted pricing on its gear — smart trainers, its smart bike, heart rate monitors, GPS bike computers, and more — for 48 hours.

The sale began at midnight on Sunday and continues through midnight on Tuesday.

Discounts include:

• 10 percent off trainers and trainer accessories

• 20 percent off Rival wearables, Speedplay pedals, heart rate monitors, and cycling sensors

• 10 percent off Bike and reconditioned Bike

• 20 percent off certified reconditioned Kickr trainers

• 15 percent off certified reconditioned Kickr Core trainers

Hammerhead Karoo Climber feature

Hammerhead Karoo 2 with the Climber data displayed.

Owners of the Hammerhead Karoo can now take advantage of a new set of feature called Climber. Introduced just prior to the start of the Tour de France for team Israel Start-Up Nation, the new features were developed with feedback from Chris Froome, Michael Woods, and others.

Enhancements with the latest update include a color-coded view of elevation profile that is segmented to indicate average grade. The brighter the color, the steeper the ramp. On this screen, distance and elevation gain to the top of a climb are displayed, and other metrics like VAM and current gradient data can be toggled into view.

The Climber feature only pops up when enabled, and when you start a climb.

Sharp eyes will have also noticed Hammerhead Karoo bike computers on the bikes of the L39ion of Los Angeles riders at the Boise, Idaho stop on the USA Crits series, where the team dominated the podium.