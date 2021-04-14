VN tech ticker: EF Education-Nippo replica kit; MAAP training jersey collection; Osprey lumbar hydration packs

EF Education-Nippo team replica kit

EF Education-Nippo fans rejoice: You can finally get the 2021 EF Education-Nippo replica team kit which is claimed to be just as 100 percent UCI-compliant as the kit worn by the WorldTour team.

The Rapha men’s and women’s Pro Team Aero ($195) jersey is identical to what is worn by your favorite racers in pink, including the material on the back panel that has a directional map for aerodynamics. The bonded seams across the back of the jersey support three pockets even when stuffed, while the mesh lining aids breathability across the lower back.

The matching Pro Team Bibs ($270) feature Rapha’s gender-specific and size-specific, dual-density Pro Team chamois. The minimal seam design creates a streamlined shape to prevent the fabric from bunching at your hips, while flat, bonded seams sit should prevent rubbing or discomfort caused by chafing. The bib uppers are printed with the same complimentary design as the jersey and are made from a high-stretch, fast-drying, and wicking mesh fabric.

Additional team replica EF Education-Nippo accessories are also available from the Rapha website.

MAAP training kit

MAAP training jersey Photo: MAAP

The MAAP training kit is just in time for swing-season rides.

Available in both men’s and women’s cuts, the MAAP short sleeve training jersey ($125) offers a clutter-free design. A race-cut jersey — with short sleeves that extend to above the elbow — is meant for temperatures experienced during spring and summer. A thermal long-sleeve jersey ($155) for cooler conditions offers the same simple design.

A low-rise collar promises no chin or neck tickles, even when not fully zipped.

The MAAP logo is subtly displayed vertically next to the zipper, as well as on the elastic silicone grippers at the jersey hem.

Osprey lumbar hydration pack

Osprey Savu2 Photo: Osprey

Osprey Seral Photo: Osprey

The Osprey lumbar hydration pack options offer a useful way to bring your hydration and a few goodies along for the ride.

The Seral 4L ($75) includes a reservoir, while the Savu 2L ($50) allows for a bottle-carrying option.

Osprey’s bike-specific design features compression straps that can be snugged to pull the pack into one’s lower back and also wrap around the hips. Both packs feature updated designs for stabilization and improved hydration hose management via magnetic retention.