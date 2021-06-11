VN tech ticker: Dynaplug artist series, MAAP OffCuts program, Biden’s gift bike to Boris

Dynaplug artist series

Dynaplug collaborated with two California-based artists affiliated with Squid Bikes and NotChas. The resulting tire plugging solutions are as fun-looking as they are practical.

The Meerkat Magic Dynaplugs feature the brand’s spirit animal. (Who knew brand’s had spirit animals?) The 16g CO 2 cartridges are available in packages of six for $17 are threaded and work with Dynaplug’s tubeless kits or any inflator with a ⅜-inch thread. The cartridges are recyclable, too.

MAAP’s OffCuts Program

The MAAP Evade Pro Base Jeresy is part of the OffCuts program. Photo: Courtesy MAAP

The MAAP OffCuts Program took leftover material from production runs of MAAP’s most popular jerseys and made them into jerseys. The new colorways are used for the brand’s most popular style, the Evade Pro Base Jersey, and are as environmentally conscious as they are striking.

The program marks the beginning of a long-running initiative to reduce the amount of excess fabric that lands in a landfill.

The OffCuts Program Evade Pro Base Jersey is available online for $180. It features fabrics sustainably manufactured, dyed honeycomb mesh long sleeves, reflective print transfers, an elastic hem with internal silicone logo print, SPF 50+ sun protection, a low-profile collar, and an elastic hem band at the base of the jersey.

President Biden gifts a ‘Boris’ bike to Prime Minister Johnson

President Joe Biden presented a red-white-and-blue bike to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson when the two met earlier this week.

The star-spangled, Union-Jack emblazoned bike was built at Philadelphia’s Bilenky Cycle Works. It’s a modern interpretation of the Sterling 5, itself a remake of the British Sterling 3 upright.

The bike features SRAM AXS shifting, on a frame fabricated of Colombus and Dedacciai steel, with various accessories and finishes from Velocity USA wheels, King Cage, White Industries, and more. The frame is signed by Bilenky, with dedications to the two heads of state.