VN tech ticker: Custom Cannondale SuperSix Evo giveaway; new Roval carbon handlebars and wheels

EF Education-Nippo giving away eight Cannondale SuperSix Evo bikes

WorldTour team sponsor Cannondale is giving away eight Cannondale SuperSix Evo road bikes, with custom paint that shows eight national flags from around the world.

The EF Education-Nippo bikes are outfitted with Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrains, Vision wheels and cockpits, and Hollowgram cranks, just like the ones being raced at the Giro d’Italia.

If you’re interested in winning a new Cannondale similar to the one raced by Hugh Carthy, information and entries — open May 24 through June 12 — are available on the Cannondale website.

Roval Rapide handlebar

The Roval Rapide handlebar. Photo: Roval

The Roval Rapide handlebar ($350) has already been used by Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to score more than a dozen wins so far in 2021. And, the bar was developed for — and tested in Specialized’s wind tunnel — to offer maximum aerodynamic advantage. Specialized goes so far as to claim the bar offers 20-second advantage over a traditionally-shaped round bar — but does not indicate over what distance or at what speed).

Roval also took into account the human factor, and the design accounts for wrist and forearm comfort, and even knee clearance. A textured surface on the top of the bar appears to offer an enhanced non-slip grip surface.

Not just for sprinters like Sagan or Bennett, the Roval Rapide handlebar is also lightweight and suitable for climbers, boasting the lightest in its class with a weight of just 225g (claimed) for a 42cm bar. Internal Di2 routing is standard for this Roval bar.

The 125mm drop with 75mm reach handlebar has 2 degrees of flare at the drops. The Roval Rapide handlebar is available from the Rapide website or from local Specialized/Roval partners in 38cm, 40cm, 42cm, and 44cm widths. The clamp diameter size is 31.8mm.

Roval Terra handlebar

The Roval Terra handlebar has shallow reach, shallow drop, and 12 degrees of flare. Photo: Roval

The gravel set is not overlooked by Roval with the updates to cockpits.

The Roval Terra handlebar ($275) features an ergonomic “egg-shaped” profile with a shallow 103mm drop and short 70mm of reach. But unlike the road bars, the Roval Terra handlebars have a sizable 12 degrees of flare in the drops.

The Roval Terra handlebar weighs a claimed 200g for a 42cm bar. It is available from the Roval website or from Specialized/Roval dealers.

Roval Terra CL and Terra C wheels

The Roval Terra CL wheels with high modulus carbon rims and DT Swiss hubs. Photo: Roval

The Roval Terra CL wheels ($1,400) inherit technology from the Roval CLX road wheels, but will only dent your wallet half as much as the top-tier road hoops.

The Terra CL uses the same 32mm-depth and 25mm-internal-width rim as the Roval Terra CLX, but laced to a DT Swiss 350 hub with 36 points of engagement. The hub is laced 2-cross to the rims with 24 DT Swiss Competition straightpull spokes in front and rear. These wheels are claimed to weigh 1,408g/set with rim tape and valve installed.

The Roval Terra CL wheels feature a hooked-bead rim that’s tubeless-ready for tires 28mm to 47mm. The thru-axels are 100×12 and 142×12 in the front and rear, respectively. Roval suggests a rider weight limit of 275lbs (125kg). The Roval Terra CL wheels can be purchased on the Roval website, or through Specialized/Roval dealers.

The Terra C wheels ($1,000) feature DT Swiss 370 hubs laced with DT Swiss Competition Race J-bend spokes to an all-new rim. These value-oriented wheels weigh 1,610g/set (claimed), are 32mm deep with an internal width of 25mm, and can also accommodate tires 28mm to 47mm.