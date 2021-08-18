VN tech ticker: Canyon-SRAM Zwift Academy, Rapha-San Antonio Spurs collab

Canyon-SRAM Zwift Academy

The Zwift Academy is back and Canyon-SRAM Racing is offering a professional cycling contract for the 2022 season.

“This is our team’s sixth year with the Zwift Academy and we have had fantastic talent come through the program,” said Canyon-SRAM manager Ronny Lauke.

Team Alpecin Fenix is also running a talent ID program, with details outlined on the Zwift Academy website.

In its sixth year, the talent identification program enrollment kicks off today and will remain open until August 30. The Zwift Academy Road program begins on August 30 and ends on October 24.

Previous winners of a contract with the UCI Women’s WorldTeam are Leah Thorvilson (2016), Tanja Erath (2017), Ella Harris (2018), Jessica Pratt (2019), and Neve Bradbury (2020).

“Zwift Academy is known for its successful talent ID program but it’s so much more for thousands of riders each year,” said Stephen Gallagher, the designer of the Zwift Academy workout plan.

“We’ve designed the program to offer even more for those looking to take on the challenge of completing a training plan. The program covers many of the basic principles of training and should be a fun and rewarding experience for all abilities,” Gallagher said. “The segment rides offer a new dynamic — everyone knows what it’s like to beat their personal best on a climb or sprint, so we’ve introduced this element to bring a bit of fun to the ‘testing’”

Those interested in a professional cycling contract must complete the full Zwift Academy program and also complete a few mandatory checks as specified on the Zwift program page, as detailed by Canyon-SRAM.

Rapha-San Antonio Spurs collaboration

Rapha-San Antonio Spurs City Edition gear. Photo: Isaiah Alonzo/San Antonio Spurs

Rapha-San Antonio Spurs Core gear. Photo: May 3, 2021 San Antonio, TX: Marco and Rachel wearing their Core Edition Spurs X Rapha gear at the Oakwell Trailhead Park in San Antonio, Texas. Friday, May 3, 2021. {Photo by Isaiah Alonzo/San Antonio Spurs}

Rapha just rolled out some new kit in a collaboration with the San Antonio Spurs, an NBA team that is involved in cycling advocacy in San Antonio and Austin, Texas.

“Rapha was thrilled by the opportunity to work with the Spurs to offer a cycling kit to their fans,” said Brandon Camarda, head of marketing for Rapha North America. “This project allows us to build a bridge between two sports that have a positive impact on the communities and individuals they touch and champion the value that cycling can bring to anyone’s life. The Spurs have been advocates and active participants in increasing accessibility to cycling in their home city, and we are happy to play a role in supporting that journey.”

Items in the San Antonio Spurs nine-piece collection include:

• Men’s Pro Team Lightweight Jersey

• Women’s Pro Team Lightweight Jersey

• Men’s Pro Team Bib Shorts

• Women’s Club Bib Shorts

• Men’s Technical T-Shirt

• Women’s Technical T-Shirt

• Pro Team Socks

• 22oz Water Bottle

• Caps

The Rapha-San Antonio Spurs collection can be purchased from the Spurs’ online store.