VN Tech Ticker: Cannondale Adventure Neo urban commuter; Profile Design gravel cockpit

Cannondale Adventure Neo

The latest ebike from Cannondale — the Adventure Neo — features a Bosch mid-drive motor in a simple, step-through frame design in two sizes that should fit most.

Four builds of the Cannondale Adventure Neo are available, and all share common features such as alloy frame with deep step-through design, classic and simple aesthetic and colorways, integrated battery, and 650 x 56mm tires.

Cannondale Adventure Neo 1 cockpit. Photo: Cannondale

Cannondale Adventure Neo 1 with rack, saddle, and suspension post. Photo: Cannondale

Cannondale Adventure Neo 1 Bosch motor. Photo: Cannondale

Cannondale Adventure Neo 1 EQ features

• Bosch Performance drive unit with Bosch Purion Controller

• 625Wh battery

• up to 85-mile range a single charge (eco-mode)

• Front and rear lights

• Cannondale Wheel Sensor

• Garmin Varia radar

• suspension fork and suspension seatpost

• $4,350 MSRP

Cannondale Adventure Neo 2 EQ features

• Bosch Active Line Plus drive unit with Bosch Purion Controller

• 500Wh battery

• up to 80-mile range a single charge (eco-mode)

• Cannondale Wheel Sensor

• suspension fork and suspension seatpost

• $3,400 MSRP

Cannondale Adventure Neo 3 EQ features

• Bosch Active Line drive unit with Bosch Purion Controller

• 400Wh battery

• up to 65-mile range a single charge (eco-mode)

• dropper seat post (with suspension) this model only

• $3,000 MSRP

Cannondale Adventure Neo 4 EQ features

• Bosch Active Line drive unit with Bosch Purion Controller

• 400Wh battery

• up to 65-mile range a single charge (eco-mode)

• optional chainguard and kickstand

• $2,700 MSRP

Profile Design Neosonic Ergo extension and DRV/GMR bar. Photo: Courtesy Profile Design

Profile Design Neosonic Ergo/45AR and DRV/GMR Riser Gravel Bar

If you need to be aero on your gravel bike have a look at the Profile Design Neosonic Ergo/45AR clip-on bar ($158).

While this clip-on bar extension may look like a setup for multisport users, its actually designed to complement the Profile Design DRV/GMR Riser Gravel Bar. The extension has 80 possible positions to allow for both comfort and a compact aero position. The extension offset is adjustable from -70mm to -17.5mm in 7.5mm increments. It offers a width of 124mm to 290mm in 18.5mm increments (when extensions are set at 100mm), and the pad stack is adjustable from 60mm (no riser kit) to 130mm in 5mm increments.

The DRV/GMR Riser Gravel Bar ($91) is unique in its design in that the upper part of the drops are straight, and flare into the drop, as well as offering 9mm of rise to the top of the bar for comfort and control.

The DRV/GMR Riser Gravel Bar is available in sizes 105 (36, 38, 40, 42cm widths) or 120 (40, 42, 44cm widths) with reach of 105 (70mm) or 120 (75mm). Weights vary based on bar sizes from 285g to 320g. All bar sizes are standard 31.8mm diameter and feature a clamp width of 100mm.