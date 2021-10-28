VN tech ticker: Bontrager Circuit WaveCel Helmet, Cinelli Nemo Gravel limited edition

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The new Bontrager Circuit WaveCel helmet has a few nifty features to make staying safe a no-brainer.

The heart of the Circuit helmet is the WaveCel system — a collapsable cellular structure — meant to dissipate impact and diminish rotational forces to lessen the risk of concussion. Bontrager boasts that the new Circuit WaveCel is made using 50 percent recycled EPS material.

The rear-mounted BOA dial makes adjusting the fit easy, while the flat-strap with semi-fixed strap dividers lay flush should offer ample comfort. Bontrager’s “Blendr” system for mounting lights or cameras has gotten a boost from a magnetic retention system on top of the helmet.

A BOA dial and lay-flat straps promise comfort. (Photo: Bontrager)

The Bontrager Circuit WaveCel is available in small (51-57cm), medium (54-60cm), large (58-63cm), and extra-large (60-66cm), and in five, solid colors: black, white, radioactive yellow, viper red, and mulsanne blue. Weights are 310g, 335g, 375g, and 390g for the respective sizes.

Bontrager offers a crash replacement guarantee and during the first year of ownership will replace the helmet free of charge if it is impacted during normal use.

The $149.99 helmet is available from the Bontrager website and from Bontrager/Trek dealers.

Cinelli Nemo Gravel limited edition

Only 30 Cinelli Nemo Gravel bikes fabricated by master framebuilder Alessandro Mendini will be made available.

If you’re a fan of all cycling things Italian, you’ll want to move quickly on the Cinelli Nemo Gravel bike with Campagnolo Ekar 13-speed components, Pirelli Cinturato Gravel H tires, Fulcrum Rapid Red 500 wheels, and a Selle San Marco Shortfit saddle.

Only 30 of the Cinelli Nemo Gravel bikes will be fabricated and signed by master frame builder Alessandro Mendini. The Columbus Omnicrom oversized steel tubes and Spirit HSS triple-butted cold-drawn tubes have a minimum wall thickness of .04mm, while the conical shape of the top tube and seat tube have varying wall thickness, from 28.6mm to 31.7mm. The aero seat stays pay tribute to the 1980s-era Cinelli Laser.

Designed for mixed-surface use, tire clearance is a modern 40mm, and a Columbus Futura Gravel carbon fork, mounted through a tapered CNC’d head tube, should smooth the ride. Cinelli’s iconic winged “C” logo has been formed at the 12mm dropouts.

Cinelli is making this $6,960.69 bike available in 48, 51, 54, 56, and 59cm sizes (see geometry chart on the Cinelli website).