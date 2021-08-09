VN tech ticker: Bianchi Impulso Pro gravel bike, new shades from Roka

Bianchi Impulso Pro

Complementing its Arcadex gravel bike, the new Bianchi Impulso Pro is a straight-ahead gravel race bike with a claimed weight of 1,100g for the full carbon construction.

Unlike many heavier-duty gravel bikes, the Bianchi Impulso Pro can accommodate up to 38mm tires. It’s built with a Shimano GRX 1x mechanical group with a 11-42 cassette.

The Bianchi Impulso Pro is available in sage green and Bianchi celeste in sizes 48cm, 50cm, 52cm, 54cm, 56cm, and 58cm.

The latest bike from Bianchi does not have U.S. pricing at this time.

2022 Bianchi Impulso Pro geometry. Photo: Bianchi

Roka Matador Air features vented lenses

The Roka Matador Air sunglass weighs a scant 25g, and features a lens with vents to resist fogging. Photo: Roka

The Roka Matador sunglass ($225) just got an update with a lens that features three vents along the top to increase airflow and reduce fogging.

The white frame option comes with a high-contrast, Fusion Mirror lens that allows 17 percent light transmission, appropriate for slightly overcast to bright sunlight conditions. A black frame option comes with a Gold Mirror lens that allows 16 percent light transmission that may be an excellent choice for use on the brightest days.

The shield-style sunglass used by Team DSM at the 2021 Tour de France is claimed to weigh just 25g.