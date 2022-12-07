VN tech ticker: Bianchi coffee table book, Muc-Off all-weather chain lube, new colorways for Orbea

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Bianchi coffee table book

Just in time for the holiday season, Bianchi has announced “Casa Bianchi,” a new coffee table book telling the stories of the Italian brand and highlighting its bikes in an image forward way.

The book features never before seen images meant to “excite and inspire,” says the brand. Those photos include everything from the brand’s gravel models to the Giro d’Italia, and even brand ambassador and Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg and the e-Omnia range.

The book is available at bianchi.com for €75.

Muc-Off launches all weather chain lube

Muc-Off‘s lineup of biodegradable chain lubricants is getting a one-stop solution for all riding conditions. Made from renewable and biodegradable ingredients, the All Weather Chain Lube slots in next to the Dry and Wet Weather formulas and is a good solution for riders facing changing conditions, or those who just want a simplified maintenance routine.

“We had to balance a number of key factors with this new lubricant – the challenge, as always with lube development, was to deliver a product which performs as efficiently as possible, for as long as possible,” said Muc-Off CEO Alex Trimnell. “It needs to be tough enough to withstand rain, snow, grit, and grime, whilst also being the right viscosity for the chain to perform efficiently throughout the ride.”

The lubricant includes a UV tracer dye, which the British brand says helps make application more accurate while ensuring complete coverage inside the chain. Additionally, a blend of organic friction modifiers work together to provide long-lasting lubrication and low levels of friction for improved shifting.

Muc-Off says the All Weather lube is a good choice for commuters, who are often time pressed, but it also works fine for demanding mtb, gravel, and road rides.

It’s priced at $6 for a 50ml. bottle and $11 for 120ml.

More info: muc-off.com

New Orbea color options for 2023

With its MyO program, Orbea is already one of the friendlier bike brands when it comes to adjusting a bike frame’s paint to what you want, not just what’s available.

For 2023, the Orca road race line is getting even more options with five new color options, including Shark Gray (Matte); Sulfur Yellow (Gloss) – Night Black (Matte); Carbon Raw – Iridescent; Blue Carbon View – Titan (Gloss Matte); and Cosmic Carbon View (Matte Gloss).

The Avant endurance series is also getting three new colors: Metallic Green Artichoke (Matte); Moondust Blue (Gloss) – Titan (Matte); and Orange Candy (Matte) – Cosmic Bronze (Gloss).

More info: orbea.com

Castelli Team Italia Collection

An Italian brand, Castelli makes the kits for the Italian Cycling Federation, the nation’s governing body. But you don’t have to ride like Filippo Ganna to wear one.

The Castelli Team Italia Collection consists of five pieces, a jersey, bibs, base layer, socks, and cap, and is available to anyone. It features the team’s instantly recognizable blue color and the the green, white, and red of the nation’s flag in a shield on the chest.

Pricing

Jersey: $125

Bibs: $140

Base layer: $65

Socks: $22

Cap: $30

castelli-cycling.com