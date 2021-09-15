VN tech ticker: American Classic relaunches with inexpensive tires, Strava adds equipment management to mobile app, and more

American Classic relaunches with inexpensive tires

Longtime wheel maker American Classic was shuttered for a short time in 2019, and now, the brand is back with new tires.

Available directly from the American Classic website, and also the American Classic Amazon store, the new rubber promises sure grip at competitive prices — racing tires start at just $38 each.

The new tires comes in three categories:

Rubberforce G gravel tires

Rubberforce S road tires

Rubberforce R tires commuter and e-bike tires

American Classic Torchbearer. (Photo: American Classic)

American Classic also has different levels of flat protection:

Stage 3: for road racing use, a minimum weight, high-density puncture strip under the tread

Stage 3s: for all-weather tires, protects from bead to bead

Stage 5s: for gravel tires, with a microfiber composite tread that has full-ply puncture and tear protection

Stage 7: for commuter tires, with 3mm of elastic ‘undertread’

American Classic also has a ‘Road Hazard Replacement Policy’ for registered tire owners to purchase replacement tires at 50 percent off MSRP should they suffer a puncture or tear while riding.

Strava adds equipment management features to mobile app

Strava users can now add and update their bikes (and running shoes) from the mobile app.

This is a useful set of features for those who have more than one bike, and want to track attributes and use across two or more bikes.

For example, a useful application of this new feature is if you’re a seasonal rider who uses Zwift during the winter months, you can change your default bike in the Strava app so that you won’t have to constantly remember to change bikes when recording or editing an activity.

After updating to version 219, all you have to do to manage your cycling stuff is tap the You icon (bottom right of the home screen), then tap the GEAR option.

From this screen you can add bikes, specify the type, brand, model, weight, add any notes, and also indicate if it’s the default bike to be used.

Bikes that have already been added to your profile can be updated from the Your Gear screen.

Strava subscribers can now manage their bikes in the mobile app.

Whisky Parts Co. Spano handlebar

Whiskey Parts Co. Spano handlebar.

The Whisky Parts Co. Spano Handlebar ($280) is an all-road/gravel/adventure drop bar with a carbon construction that should alleviate some energy-sapping feedback on rough surfaces, and a standard 31.8mm clamp diameter.

The carbon construction and the flattened tops are designed to offer compliance, less chatter means less fatigue. The short, 68mm reach, and shallow 100mm drops terminate in a long “tail” to allow for extra hand placement.

Chrome Industries/Panaracer collaboration

Chrome Industries and Panaracer tires collaborate on urban and SPD-compatible cycling shoes. (Photo: Chrome Industries)

Chrome Industries is collaborating with Panaracer tires on Pedal and Pro Series footwear.

The Chrome Pro Series SPD-compatible cycling shoes also get the Panaracer sole and Chrome Industries’ Flexplate.

“We are really excited about the revamp of our new Pedal Series. We have had a lot of feedback over the years to bring back SPD-compatible footwear, and these shoes are just as versatile on the bike as they are off,” said Chrome head of footwear design, Matt Sourapas. “We built these weather-resistant, extremely durable, and extra grippy thanks to the signature Panaracer outsole.”

The Panaracer rubber outsole is matched with an upper that has weatherproofing and reflective highlights.