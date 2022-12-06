Vitus launches direct to consumer operations in United States

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Vitus is heading to America. The European brand has announced direct to consumer operations in the United States based out of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Select models will be available from across the brand’s lineup of road, gravel, and mountain bikes.

Being able to offer this initial lineup directly to US riders is a tremendous opportunity,” said Brad Howell, US brand manager for Vitus Bikes, in a press release. “From privateer racers to weekend enthusiasts, Vitus offers something for everyone in the worlds of road, mountain, and gravel riding; we even have a killer kids’ line.

Vitus has a long history dating to France in the 1930s. Over the years, the brand introduced many innovative products including lightweight double butted tube sets in its early days, lightweight aluminum tubing in the 1970s and experimenting with carbon tubing in the 1980s and ‘90s before running into trouble in the 2000s and declaring bankruptcy.

Since being sold in 2009, the brand has been growing steadily in Europe under new ownership, introducing many models over the years and now entering the American market.

Vitus is trying to keep much of the process of buying a bike under its own roof. Vtius mechanics and employees will assemble bikes and perform quality control at the Salt Lake City facilities before shipping them out in cardboard boxes with zero-waste packaging. Customers get a 30-day ride guarantee to make sure they’re happy with their purchase.

The brand is employing US-based customer care representatives as well to help riders along every step of researching and buying a bike.

Vitus will enter the US market with select models from across its range, and additional models and model specs will become available throughout 2023.

Available Models

Road Race

The Vitus ZX-1-EVO CRS

Vitesse EVO CRS eTap AXS | $4599

ZX-1 EVO CR eTap AXS | $3799

Gravel

The Vitus Substance CRS-1

Substance CRX 1 HT | $3199

Substance CRS 2 | $2499

Trail / All-Mountain

Escarpe 29 CRX | 150mm Front/140mm Rear | $4799

Escarpe 29 CRS | 150mm Front/140mm Rear | $3899

Mythique 29 VR | 130mm Front/130mm Rear | $1699

Mythique 29 VRS, VRX, AMP | 140mm Front/140mm Rear | $1999, $2299, $2599

Enduro

Sommet 297 CRX (mullet) | 170mm Front/170mm Rear | $4799

Sommet 29 CRS | 170mm Front/162mm Rear | $3899

E-Sommet VRS | 170mm Front/167mm Rear | $5399

Youth

Nucleus 24” and 26” Hardtail MTB Bike | $899

Razor Disc 24” and 26” Road Bike | $899 – $1199

• Energie 24” and 26”CX Bike | $899

More info: vitusbikes.com