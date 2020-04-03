The North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) has been postponed until August 21 - 23, but you can still get a look at some of the featured bikes this week on VeloNews.com.

The North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) is a celebration of the bicycle as an art form. Since the show’s inception in 2005, frame builders from all over the globe have brought their best and brightest ideas to fruition and displayed them at the show, which has been held in various cities.

The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to postpone the 2020 show from March until late August. Yet we have gotten a sneak peek at the bicycles for this year’s show and will be displaying them this week on VeloNews.com. We will showcase a set of builders each day this week.

Today’s offering includes beautiful models from Bixxis, Chumba USA, Goat Cycles, and Iride.

Bixxis, Seregno, Italy

The new Bixxis Fronda embodies our idea of gravel: an instinct for adventure and the freedom to live offroad, are combined with Bixxis’ race identity. The geometry is studied in every detail, and ensures high performances on all types of road. The customized shapes of the chainstays and seatstays allow the use of both tires up to 38mm and a flat mount disk brake system, while the shape of the semi-sloping frame adds consistency, functionality and style. Fronda stands out for the aesthetic attention to detail, such as the brazed logo located under the bottom bracket shell. Colors and components are fully customizable. Photo: Courtesy Bixxis

You can recognize the Bixxis Prima from some original and unique solutions. Starting from our tubeset which features some highlights like X-Stays, matching dropouts and integrated headtube, both obtained from one piece of steel through a CNC machine. The Prima is customizable in the choice of colors and elements that compose it to allow everyone to create an exclusive bicycle, which corresponds 100 percent to one’s personality. Photo: Courtesy Bixxis

Chumba USA, Austin, Texas

The Sendero stands out from other bikes in the category with a higher bottom bracket and steeper seat tube than many other options. The geometry is optimized for precise steering with stem lengths between 35mm and 70mm. Travel options are 120mm or 130mm travel. The super short chainstays can clear large tires due to sliding PMW Stainless dropouts and custom tubing. The Sendero represents a balanced and versatile offering in the burgeoning down-country category. Photo: Courtesy Chumba

The Sendero is a downcountry hardtail built to excel in the varied untamed trails most of us have access to. Inspired to unlock the rock gardens and ledge lines we find across Austin’s rugged mountain biking trails. If you go out of your way to ride the hard line, we made this bike for you. Many frame customizations/colors are available. Photo: Courtesy Chumba

The Terlingua is a high performance gravel bike, capable of traversing and racing long distances over a wide range of surfaces. Our proven geometry is compatible with big tires and many chainring combinations, geared or singlespeed. The PMW Stainless steel sliding dropouts offer a wide range of ride characteristics at different chainstay lengths. The Terlingua is designed to adapt to the varied conditions found on gravel courses. Custom geometries and many frame customizations and colors are available. Photo: Courtesy Chumba

Goat Cycles, Boulder, Colorado

Our client wanted a bike that had a retro theme to it. The paint on this bike was done by Dark Matter Finishing, in Colorado Springs, painted with a mean set of skills. The gravel bike model named the Billy Goat will take you anywhere and has massive clearance for 700x50mm tires. Photo: Courtesy Goat Cycles

This head badge was a special collaboration with Myles Overstreet, a good friend, with a great set of design skills. We are looking forward to many more collaborations with him in the future. Photo: Courtesy Goat Cycles

Here is a close up at our Gulf Oil themed gravel rig. This was built for a local customer and friend. The main focus was to make this bike as utilitarian as possible, with a main focus on bike packing. Photo: Courtesy Goat Cycles

Iride, Veneto, Italy

The fixed gear by Iride, Bici Pista. Decades at the nearby velodrome have accumulated family secrets used for exemplary bicycle making. Tough, top-grade steel, as light as it can be, combined with carbon fiber, and renowned Italian components. Photo Courtesy: IRIDE

The honorable roadster bicycle. The multispeed, pull-back handlebar roadster by Iride, Il Mercante. Balancing the traditional and the advanced results in a stately high fun performance street riding machine. Lugged and brazed premium Italian steel, with carbon fiber wheels, fork and seatpost. Photo Courtesy: IRIDE