The North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) has been postponed until August 21 - 23, but you can still get a look at some of the featured bikes this week on VeloNews.com.

The North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) is a celebration of the bicycle as an art form. Since the show’s inception in 2005, frame builders from all over the globe have brought their best and brightest ideas to fruition and displayed them at the show, which has been held in various cities.

The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to postpone the 2020 show from March until late August. Yet we have gotten a sneak peek at the bicycles for this year’s show and will be displaying them this week on VeloNews.com. We will showcase a set of builders each day this week.

Today’s offering includes beautiful models from Mone Bikes, Steve Potts Bicycles, Sojourn Cyclery, and University of Iowa.

Mone Bikes, Fort Collins, Colorado

Hand brakes are postponed. Tall Paul’s klunker isn’t the fountain or youth… But it’s like a couple of Nalgenes-full at least. Photo: Mone Bikes

A full-suspension prototype/test platformfor a limited production run. Progressive,poppy, playful machine designed to pedalwell and make smiles. Photo: Mone Bikes

Totally tubular rocker … Link 3/4 in this 4 bar progressive linkage. Photo: Mone Bikes

Steve Potts Bicycles, Etna, California

Camper / Trail 27.5 Plus bike Photo: Steve Potts

Plus/ Mountain Type II Fork Photo: Steve Potts

Titanium bike stem on a DO A (Do It All) Titanium bike Photo: Steve Potts

Sojourn Cyclery, Cedarville, Ohio

Stretching the wheelbase to accommodate two riders improves the already incomparable smoothness of a wood-framed single bike. Our two-seater is the closest thing to floating on two wheels. Employing the same interchangeable rear drop system as the Diverso, it will accommodate any type of wheel and drivetrain on the market. Photo: Sojourn Cyclery

Sustainable, multi-purpose, smooth, tough, light and gorgeous describe the Diverso. It is shown in a 1x gravel grinder configuration, but it is just as capable as a commuter, club-rider or a long-distance tourer. Our proprietary rocker dropouts disassemble to accommodate Gates Carbon Drive and can accept the plethora of Paragon Machine Works inserts (e.g. QR, thru-axle, Rohloff and more). Photo: Sojourn Cyclery

No two wooden frames look the same. It’s like opening a present every time a board is planed, and a frame is finished. Organic curves and subtle wood-to-metal drop transitions are hallmarks of a Sojourn Cyclery frame. Ever dream of building your own frame? Check out our workshops! Photo: Sojourn Cyclery

University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa

Student Jacob Lee’s steel Klunker-style frame and fork with custom hand-paint design. Photo: Courtesy University of Iowa

Student Meghan Hackett built this titanium CX style frame and fork, with anodizing. This is her first time working with titanium, and she wanted to build this frame for her father for commuting to work daily, as well being able to handle the trail/gravel. Photo: Courtesy University of Iowa