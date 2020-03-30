The North American Handbuilt Bicycle Show (NAHBS) has been postponed until August 21 - 23, but you can still get a look at some of the features bikes now this week on VeloNews.com.

The North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) is a celebration of the bicycle as an art form. Since the show’s inception in 2005, frame builders from all over the globe have brought their best and brightest ideas to fruition and displayed them at the show, which has been held in various cities.

The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to postpone the 2020 show from March until late August. Yet we have gotten a sneak peek at the bicycles for this year’s show, and will be displaying them this week on VeloNews.com. We will showcase a set of builders each day this week.

Today’s offering includes beautiful models from Alchemy Bicycles, Blaze Bicycles, Co-Motion Cycles, and Horse Cycles.

Alchemy Bicycles, Denver, Colorado

With the Alchemy 10-Year Anniversary Helios, we set out to create the most beautifully designed bike with the best ride quality possible. Based on our groundbreaking and iconic Helios model, the 10-Year Alchemy features our award-winning carbon layup with shaped top and down tubes. Each bike is custom-painted with matching ENVE cockpit and Shimano Dura-Ace components. Photo: Alchemy Bicycles

The optional Alchemy 14K gold head badge. Photo: Alchemy Bicycles

Each frame is individually numbered with hand-cut carbon which is laid into the frame. Photo: Alchemy Bicycles

Blaze Bicycles, Moab, Utah

An example of anodized titanium. It best to enjoy in person, lots of details on a Blaze finish. Photo: Blaze Bicycles

A gravel and adventure bike. This bike has subtle curves and is built to ride. It is equipped with AXS Shifting and ENVE wheels and cockpit. Photo: Blaze Bicycles

The Alpha Wulf is a trail-oriented MTB built to shred. The curves are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Built in Moab. we have had plenty of time to test these bikes on local trails. Photo: Blaze Bicycles

Horse Cycles, Brooklyn, New York

The Gravel Monster is Horse Cycles’ new gravel racer. It has massive clearances for large rubber 27.5 x 2.25 or 700 x 48mm. This build includes a custom machined tapered head tube, 3D printed stainless steel flatmount dropouts, double internal cable routing. Columbus life and Dedacciai tubing. Full Enve G seris group. G wheels fork and bars. White Industries crank and headset and some massive Rene Herse 27.5 x 48 switchback hill ultra light tires. Photo: Horse Cycles

Bronze / Orange. Cambium saddle and bar tape are a nice balance of form and function as they pop against the matte sky blue paint of the frame. Photo: Horse Cycles

This bike will excel in gravel events like the Dirty Kanza and Grinduro. Perfect if you look for the road less traveled and want the machine that is capable to handle anything you might encounter. From the uneven asphalt that takes you to the head of the trail to a weekend Grasshopper event. A fast, capable, performance beast!

Co-Motion Cycles, Eugene, Oregon

The Steelhead is available as a frameset or complete bike with options like internal Shimano Di2, hydraulic disc brakes, fillet brazing, S&S couplers and custom sizing. Of course there are lots of custom paint colors to choose from like this gorgeous two color fade. Want to build the ultimate racer? There are carbon crank, wheels, handlebars and stem upgrade packages available also. Photo: Co-Motion Cycles

The new Steelhead from Co-Motion Cycles features everything you want in a modern, all roads and all seasons performance tandem. Made to order in Eugene, OR with custom drawn Reynolds 631 air- hardened steel tubing, tapered carbon fork plus in-house machined dropouts, chain-stay yoke and tapered head tube. Photo: Co-Motion Cycles