VeloNews virtual NAHBS week: Celebrating small builders
The North American Handbuilt Bicycle Show (NAHBS) has been postponed until August 21 - 23, but you can still get a look at some of the features bikes now this week on VeloNews.com.
The North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) is a celebration of the bicycle as an art form. Since the show’s inception in 2005, frame builders from all over the globe have brought their best and brightest ideas to fruition and displayed them at the show, which has been held in various cities.
The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to postpone the 2020 show from March until late August. Yet we have gotten a sneak peek at the bicycles for this year’s show, and will be displaying them this week on VeloNews.com. We will showcase a set of builders each day this week.
Today’s offering includes beautiful models from Alchemy Bicycles, Blaze Bicycles, Co-Motion Cycles, and Horse Cycles.
Alchemy Bicycles, Denver, Colorado
Blaze Bicycles, Moab, Utah
Horse Cycles, Brooklyn, New York
Co-Motion Cycles, Eugene, Oregon
