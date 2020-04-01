The North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) has been postponed until August 21 - 23, but you can still get a look at some of the featured bikes this week on VeloNews.com.

The North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) is a celebration of the bicycle as an art form. Since the show’s inception in 2005, frame builders from all over the globe have brought their best and brightest ideas to fruition and displayed them at the show, which has been held in various cities.

The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to postpone the 2020 show from March until late August. Yet we have gotten a sneak peek at the bicycles for this year’s show and will be displaying them this week on VeloNews.com. We will showcase a set of builders each day this week.

Today’s offering includes beautiful models from Bingham Built, Calfee Design, Corvid Cycles, and Incognito Cycles.

Bingham Built, Steamboat Springs, Colorado

I’m a frame builder based in Steamboat Springs, CO. Since 1997, I’ve been fully immersed in the bike industry. I worked at Moots for 15 years along with Kent Eriksen (the founder) and then at Kent Eriksen Cycles until 2016 when I started by own namesake brand, Bingham BUILT. I’m hoping these two show bikes will give you an insight into my work. Photo: Bingham BUILT

Bingham BUILT gravel bike equipped with: SRAM AXS Force 1x “mullet” groupset, 40t chainring, 10-50 cassette, Easton Flare handlebar, Bingham BUILT stem, Enve G23 wheelset with i9 Hydra hubs, Maxxis Rambler tires 38mm, Seven Matador fork, 55mm offset. This sweet gravel rig is ideal for long days in the saddle on gravel roads, but also snappy enough for a swift group ride on paved or dirt roads. It has a boost 148 rear hub in order to optimize chain angle with a 1x drivetrain while still having short chainstays. We used a Seven Cycles Matador fork with 55mm offset to accommodate a longer front center for stability, and to inspire confidence on rougher terrain. Photo: Bingham BUILT

Bingham BUILT classic hardtail cross country mountain bike equipped with Shimano M9120 12 speed XTR groupset, Bingham BUILT stem, and Enve M6 handlebar, Rockshox Pike Ultimate 120mm suspension fork, Enve M630 29er Wheelset, and Vittoria Barzo 2.35 inch tires. This classic build with modern construction, tubing selection, and components make it the ultimate new-school cross country set up. The tubing was specifically chosen for a specific client’s geometry (he’s tall — if you can’t tell). The bike will be ridden mostly in Northern Michigan, on flowy singletrack, with excursions around the country to explore iconic mountain biking destinations. Photo: Bingham BUILT

Calfee Design, La Selva Beach, California

The new Calfee Designs Tetra e-Assist Tandem is spec’d with an integrated Grin rear hub motor and modular battery system, Shimano Di2 shifting, FSA SL-K Tandem Cranks, WTB Saddles, Panaracer Gravel King tires, Calfee seat posts, and newly released Calfee tandem rims with White Industry hubs. The pedal-assist 600 watt motor can be retrofitted to almost any bike. For those looking to ride a tandem without assistance, removing the rear hub, frame bag, and custom controller (not pictured) is quick and easy. Photo: Calfee Designs

The updated Calfee Designs Tetra Classic, complete with Shimano GRX, Whisky parts, White Industries components, and Praxis Zayante crank. The color is a proprietary Cobalt Blue, 5-Point fade scheme: Cobalt Blue Opaque on the lugs, Cobalt Blue Translucent on the tubes. The 1 ⅛ inch headtube allows for plenty of stiffness with comfort and compliance. The Whisky No.9 fork is the perfect compliment to our classic models. The California-fabricated molded chainstays add compliance, stiffness, and exaggerated tire clearance; the handmade bottle cages top off the build. Photo: Chris Corona @dirtdrops

Corvid Cycles, Boulder, Colorado

Born of a cross-continental collaboration between Corvid Cycles and Montanus, the CORAX is a light, nimble, bikepacking machine, worthy of its namesake. Working closely with Montanus to select the perfect combination of geometry and features, we designed a bike that is equally at home ripping local trails as it is on high alpine backcountry adventures. Photo: Corvid Cycles

The GRT (“grit”), is our ultra versatile, go anywhere, gravel bike, available in 700c or 27.5 inch wheels; rigid- or suspension fork; road or mountain drivetrains; flat, drop, or custom touring bar… it’s all good. Toss in some extra bottle cages, rack, and anywhere mounts, and you’ve got an adventure. Photo: Corvid Cycles

The Corvid MAP (More Adventure Please) is a light and fast drop bar mountain bike. Designed for a 100mm – 120mm suspension-corrected fork, up to 29×2.6 inch tires, a dropper seat post, and accessory mounts galore, the MAP is the perfect tool for tackling the Triple Crown and ultra-distance trail races. Custom bags by JPaks are the cherry on top of an already perfect build. Photo: Corvid Cycles

Incognito Cycles, Austin, Texas

I’m a new frame builder in Austin, TX. I started riding mountain bikes in 1994, then raced XC shortly after until the early 2000s. Afterwards, I shifted towards exploring on big rides with friends. I’ve been turning a wrench since ‘96, and taken 2 framebuilding classes which were a great start. The first with Dave Bohm, and then 5 years later with Koichi Yamaguchi. It’s been a long slow process with still much to learn, absorb and apply to the craft. Currently, I am building from the list of bikes for friends/family while finishing up my Associates Degree in Metals Arts/Welding. I look forward to ramping up as the next NAHBS date approaches. Photo: Incognito Cycles

This is the Dirt Sleigher, my first mountain bike that reflects the central Texas riding I’ve grown accustomed to. Built with front forward in mind, it has a 67 degree head angle coupled with a 150mm DVO Diamond fork. This ride is very stable, and extremely responsive. It’s been my go-to bike to ride around, test, receive feedback and return to my shop to build on further. My aim is to pair the rider with the desired fit, playful customization along with putting the pedal down for long hauls. Photo: Incognito Cycles