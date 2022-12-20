The ASSOS Donzi brings a contemporary design to the Swiss brand’s sunglasses

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

ASSOS is known for top shelf bib shorts, jerseys, and other cycling apparel. Most cyclists, however, don’t think of the Swiss brand when it comes to the increasingly crowded landscape of sports sunglasses.

The brand’s latest model, the Donzi, could help change that.

Whereas ASSOS’ other cycling sunglass model, the Zegho, reads like something Jennifer Coolidge would wear in White Lotus rather than a pair of shades for the bike, the Donzi is in line with contemporary cycling design.

Which is to say ASSOS appears to have taken a few cues from the Oakley Sutro, one of the most popular sunglasses of recent years, and other models like the 100% S2.

ASSOS claims the Donzi “sharpens colors and reduces glare while providing 100 percent UV protection.” Additional modern features include large lens coverage and vents across the top for cooling.

Like other top-end cycling shades, the lenses in the Donzi feature oleophobic and water-repellent treatments that keep dirt, grime, road spray, and fingerprints from impeding your vision. ASSOS makes adapting the Donzi to prescription lenses easy with a $37 optical clip attachment for Rx lenses to slot into.

The Donzi with the optional $37 optical clip for prescription lenses.

An adjustable nose pad and temples help riders help refine the fit.

Typical ASSOS pricing premiums accompany the Donzi. The sunglasses cost $270-300, which is still a price cut from the $429-499 Zegho G2 model.

The Donzi is available in three colors: Chrome, Wodoblue, and Fotodynamic.

Both the Chrome and Wodoblue options are made for bright light, with the former “engineered to enhance colors and clarity while radically decreasing glare from water, sand, or pavement,” and the latter “engineered to enhance depth of field, increase periphery vision, and highlight changes in texture, road imperfections, and trail obstacles.” Both of these lens options are made in Italy.

The Fotodynamic lens adapts to changing light conditions, adjusting from 15 percent to 74 percent visible light.

The Donzi in Chrome.

The Donzi in Wodoblue.

The Donzi in Fotodynamic.

More info: assos.com