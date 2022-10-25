Tech Week: Wahoo announces hardware and software training bundle, and new Wahoo X features 

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Wahoo is flexing its hardware and software capabilities, putting together a Wahoo X Indoor Cycling package in the U.S. that combines a subscription to its Wahoo X training platform with a KICKR SNAP SmartTrainer.

The package costs $30 per month and includes 12 months of access to Wahoo X, which includes access to both the Wahoo RGT virtual ride software and Wahoo SYSTM, an extensive training software with a large library of workouts.

Already a big name in hardware, Wahoo is trying to become a one-stop shop for all things training. This package makes it easier for cyclists to get set up with everything they need.

As Wahoo makes inroads into Zwift’s virtual ride software territory, and Zwift does the same into Wahoo’s hardware space, it’s creating tension between the once amicable companies. Earlier this month, Wahoo took legal action against Zwift over claims of patent infringement in the $499 Zwift Hub trainer.

New Wahoo X features

Wahoo RGT now has a voice chat feature integrated into the app, letting riders talk to one another on a group ride or race.

And RGT’s “Real Road” library has now expanded to a 13th course with the addition of a brand new gravel course based on a new cycling destination opening in Scotland. Wahoo calls it the first realistic gravel or MTB course in virtual cycling.

Additionally, Wahoo has improved the Magic Road feature that allows people to upload their own routes via a GPX file and ride and create events on them.

Wahoo SYSTM now plays nice with the brand’s ELEMNT cycling computers allowing riders to take their workouts beyond the pain cave on the trainer. Riders can now sync their workouts with Wahoo X, allowing them access to structured workouts outside.

Wahoo is always adding more workouts to SYSTM as well, including most recently “On Location Portugal.” It joins the over 700 workouts available on SYSTM — and they’re not limited to just cycling. They include yoga, strength and mobility, running, swimming, and mental training.