Tech Week: The latest gravel apparel

Mission Workshop Altosphere Jacket and Vest

Lightweight performance. With the Altosphere Jacket and Vest, Mission Workshop set out to make an extremely lightweight shell that could still keep all the elements at bay. Both garments are made with an Italian produced two-layer Zero Wind material from Pidgi that stands up to both wind and rain. A combination waterproof membrane and a non-fluorinated ecological DWR coating combine to keep out water, while the inner material wicks away moisture. Un-taped seams allow some ventilation, in addition to enhanced freedom of movement. When not in use, both the jacket and vest pack up into a tiny footprint and can be strapped to your bike or bag.

$220 (Jacket), $160 (Vest); 100g (jacket), 80g (vest); missionworkshop.com

Giordana Cargo Bib Shorts

Giordana FR-C Pro Cargo Bibs

Depending on who you ask, cargo bib shorts are one of the best innovations in cycling apparel since, well, the chamois or lycra. Maybe they’re not that important, but the extra storage is nice to have on long rides, and they make wearing casual or technical tee shirts instead of traditional jerseys a more viable option, letting you store essentials within easy reach quite literally on your person. Now Giordana has adapted some of its best bib short options with pockets.

Both the top of the line FR-C Pro bibs and lower level Vero Pro bibs now come with pockets on the sides of the legs and on the back. Each model is available in men’s and women’s versions and the FR-C Pro version comes in five colors.

$150/$250; giordanacycling.com

MAAP Alt_Road Lightweight Anorak

It’s the traditional shell layer, made adventure ready. The MAAP Alt_Road Lightweight Anorak is a pullover half-zip layer made of waterproof Drytex shell fabric that’s designed to hold up to all the elements. Loose fitting without being baggy, it is made for riders focused on gravel and adventure riding. Plus, it doesn’t look out of place off the bike, unlike many skin tight cycling specific rain jackets out there.

An adjustable hem and hood cinch tight for additional protection against wind and rain, and the entire jacket folds away when not needed. And when it is in use, it can also hold all your extra gear thanks to a chest pocket and two other front pockets. Available in men’s and women’s versions.

$335; 2 colors; maap.cc

SealSkinz Waterproof Cold Weather Glove with Fusion Control

Nothing will end a ride faster than cold hands. When the temperatures drop, a good pair of gloves is essential, especially a waterproof pair. One problem facing most winter gloves: dexterity. Fine motor skills go out the door when your hands are covered by extra layers. The SealSkinz Waterproof Cold Weather Glove with Fusion Control is made of goatskin leather and a softshell outer liner that balances durability and stretch while a Merino wool inner provides warmth. In between those layers, a waterproof membrane helps keep rain out. The result is a lightweight, warm glove that still lets you use zippers, shift, and everything else you need your hands for on a ride.

$110; sealskinzusa.com

Santini Alpha Trail jacket

Part of Santini’s brand-new Gravel Winter Collection, The Alpha Trail jacket works well both on the bike and for other outdoor activities off the bike. A windproof outer shell keeps out winter gales while Polartec Alpha Merino Wool insulation traps warmth and dries super fast to help this layer hold its own down to freezing temperatures. Layer it over a thermal jersey for even more winter protection.

Three mesh pockets in the back make this jacket function like a traditional cycling garment, while a chest pocket offers a bonus place to stash gear. Available in men’s and women’s cuts in two colors each.

$240; santinicycling.com