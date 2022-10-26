Tech Week: Prepare, fuel up, and recover

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Chamois Butt’r Ultra

Six years is a long time. Most products have been thought of, created, and updated or forgotten about in six years. For Chamois Butt’r, that’s how long it took to develop Ultra balm and make sure it was perfect. This natural oil and beeswax-based balm goes a step beyond traditional chamois creams and is made to protect against chafing on the biggest, most intense rides, as well as when it’s rainy or humid. Essentially, it’s made to last all day, with a formula that won’t sweat away for the best skin protection possible. A 5-ounce tin costs $30.

$30/ 5oz; chamoisbuttr.com

Tailwind Nutrition Active Hydration

Not every ride is going to be super intense, but hydration is still essential nonetheless. Tailwind Nutrition’s Active Hydration mix is for those days. It includes electrolytes, collagen, and Vitamin C and 35 calories per serving to fuel and replenish everyday activities and easy days on the bike. Tailwind also made sure to remove any artificial or salty aftertaste for a more enjoyable drink. To keep each day fresh, the mix comes in four flavors: Cherry Acai, Tangerine Grapefruit, Tropical Orange, and Strawberry Lemonade. A 12-serving box costs $21

$21 (12 servings); tailwindnutrition.com

ROLL Recovery R1 Percussion Massage Device

Stretching and rolling out muscles should be a must-do activity after every ride, but sometimes there are problem areas that simple foam rollers can’t handle. The ROLL Recovery R1 Percussion Massage Device makes getting after problem areas and sore muscles simple. This compact massage gun was made with portability, long battery life, and quiet operation in mind first and foremost. It has four speed settings and four different attachment head options for adapting to each part of the body as needed. And it can hold over seven hours of charge for on-the-go recovery, all while running super quietly. In fact, ROLL bills the R1 as being quieter than a hummingbird. It’s all housed in a beautiful anodized aluminum body that comes in four colors.

$129; rollrecovery.com