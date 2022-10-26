Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get 50% Off Outside+

Limited Time Offer

Subscribe Now

VeloNews Gear
Gear

Tech Week: Prepare, fuel up, and recover

Set up every ride for success by preparing and recovering properly.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Chamois Butt’r Ultra

Chamois Butt’r Ultra

Six years is a long time. Most products have been thought of, created, and updated or forgotten about in six years. For Chamois Butt’r, that’s how long it took to develop Ultra balm and make sure it was perfect. This natural oil and beeswax-based balm goes a step beyond traditional chamois creams and is made to protect against chafing on the biggest, most intense rides, as well as when it’s rainy or humid. Essentially, it’s made to last all day, with a formula that won’t sweat away for the best skin protection possible. A 5-ounce tin costs $30.

$30/ 5oz; chamoisbuttr.com

Tailwind Nutrition Active Hydration

Tailwind Nutrition Active Hydration

Not every ride is going to be super intense, but hydration is still essential nonetheless. Tailwind Nutrition’s Active Hydration mix is for those days. It includes electrolytes, collagen, and Vitamin C and 35 calories per serving to fuel and replenish everyday activities and easy days on the bike. Tailwind also made sure to remove any artificial or salty aftertaste for a more enjoyable drink. To keep each day fresh, the mix comes in four flavors: Cherry Acai, Tangerine Grapefruit, Tropical Orange, and Strawberry Lemonade. A 12-serving box costs $21

$21 (12 servings); tailwindnutrition.com

ROLL Recovery R1 Percussion Massage Device

ROLL Recovery R1 Percussion Massage Device

Stretching and rolling out muscles should be a must-do activity after every ride, but sometimes there are problem areas that simple foam rollers can’t handle. The ROLL Recovery R1 Percussion Massage Device makes getting after problem areas and sore muscles simple. This compact massage gun was made with portability, long battery life, and quiet operation in mind first and foremost. It has four speed settings and four different attachment head options for adapting to each part of the body as needed. And it can hold over seven hours of charge for on-the-go recovery, all while running super quietly. In fact, ROLL bills the R1 as being quieter than a hummingbird. It’s all housed in a beautiful anodized aluminum body that comes in four colors. 

$129; rollrecovery.com

Stay On Topic

promo logo