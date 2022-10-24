Tech Week: New road apparel for the cool weather ahead

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

CHPT3 Rain Repeller Jacket

David Millar’s CHPT3 clothing brand spent the first phase of its existence collaborating with other brands on apparel collections. Now the Girona-based brand has graduated to making its own extensive line of apparel for all seasons, and this fall brings some of its most advanced pieces yet. Among the tights, long sleeve jersey, headwear, and 3/4 tights for women, the new Rain Repeller Jacket is one of the most intriguing offerings in the Autumn/Winter collection, and the brand seems pretty excited about it..

CHPT3 is one of the first cycling clothing companies to make use of the advanced Pertex Shield Air material. To keep out rain while remaining highly breathable, this material uses an air permeable ‘electro-spun’ nanofiber membrane. For its part, CHPT3 has given the jacket a two-way zipper and added an external pocket and an internal phone pocket for keeping your essentials close at hand and safe from the elements. And it’s highly packable, so it’s an easy choice to bring along as a shell that can keep nearly any weather at bay and remain comfortable.

$329; chpt3.com

POC Air Indoor Collection

Every form of cycling brings unique climate conditions and challenges to adapt to. Indoor riding is no exception. Often taking place in garages, basements, or spare bedrooms, trainer sessions can get hot and sweaty in those confined spaces — especially absent any breeze like you experience in the real world. That’s why POC has developed a line of apparel specifically for indoor riding. The collection contains vests, shorts, and jerseys for men and women all made from ultra-breathable materials.

The POC Air Jersey

The shorts feature a special chamois made to dry even faster for better moisture management, while POC has chosen a compressive four-way stretch material and flatlock seams to provide more comfort. Both the jersey and vest have been made with a super-light material weighing 75 grams/square meter that is both breezy and wicks away moisture. The vest provides a looser cut while the jersey is a more traditional close fit and can also do double duty outdoors on super hot days thanks to the inclusion of traditional jersey features like a full zipper and three rear pockets.

$60 (vest), $130 (jersey) $140 (shorts); poc.com

Pearl Izumi PRO Neoshell WxB

Breathability is key for rain jackets, because even the most waterproof garment is useless if it traps in all your body heat leading to a sauna’s worth of sweat and discomfort inside the jacket. For the fall and winter season and all the rainy days ahead, Pearl Izumi has released the PRO Neoshell WxB jacket.

The jacket makes use of Polartec NeoShell, an advanced waterproof material that is also highly breathable and feels more like a softshell layer than a stiff to the touch waterproof jacket. Pearl Izumi claims it’s comfortable enough to reach for whether the conditions threaten rain or if it’s a perfectly blue sky. NeoShell material also packs down small, making this jacket easy to bring along just in case or to stow away once the skies clear up. A two-way zipper lets you keep the jacket on even if you start to heat up, and reflective elements keep you visible in the dark of winter. But if those don’t catch people’s attention, the “screaming red” color certainly will.

$325; 2 colors; pearlizumi.com

Santini Vega Multi Jacket

For its road cycling line, Santini has developed the Vega Multi Jacket. The Italian brand utilizes Polartec Power Shield Pro fabric for this piece due to its combination of low weight and breathability, all while keeping water out. Thermowelded seams and waterproof sleeve cuffs ensure that no water seeps in at the seams or around the hands. And the jacket even keeps rain out of your hair thanks to a stowable hood that folds out of the collar and is large enough to fit over a helmet. An additional zippered waterproof rear pocket is lined with a breathable membrane fabric to keep essentials like a phone dry.

$330; santinicycling.com

Gorewear Torrent Jacket

The Gorewear Torrent Jacket has been made to excel in tough winter riding conditions. Gorewear has put an emphasis on fit for this rain jacket, giving it a three-way stretch fit to comfortably contour to your body in the riding position. Additionally, the hem sits in place without the need for constant adjustment. The cuffs have also been shaped to fit over gloves, preventing water from sneaking past the waterproof defenses of this jacket made with GORE-TEX fabric. The fabric keeps rain where it’s supposed to be while allowing the jacket to remain lightweight. Available in five colors, this $230 jacket is a nice complement to any cycling wardrobe.

$230; 5 colors; gorewear.com