Tech Week: New bike racks

Kuat Piston SR

Kuat makes some of the sleekest bike racks available. Now the top tech in the brand’s hitch racks is available in a roof option, the Piston SR. This durable Kashima coated all metal rack features hydro-pneumatic cradle arms that fold open with the touch of a button. And they never touch your bike frame when secured in place, just the tires, protecting expensive paint jobs. When not hauling a bike, the arms fold up neatly out of the way making this beautifully designed rack something you won’t mind keeping on your car at all times.

It’s rated for up to a 67-pound bike with a 55-inch wheelbase and up to 5-inch tires, so you can haul just about every bike in your stable with this rack. And to keep that bike safe, there is an integrated cable lock.

$449; kuat.com

Sender Ramps USA Van Stands

Van life is having a moment. What’s better than hitting the open road with a mobile gear closet? Just one problem: you can’t sleep on the side of the road with a bike strapped to the outside and expect it to still be there after months, or even a single day, on the road. Keeping it inside can also be a pain, but Sender Ramps USA Van Stands provide an easy way to keep your beloved two-wheeler close by and organized to boot with built in drawers.

The design is adjustable to fit a variety of tire widths, and doubles up as a bike stand in the parking lot while you prep for a ride. There are multiple options to fit everyone’s needs. A two-bike version with drawers costs $550, while $650 gets you a three-bike version with drawers, and $1,100 gets a four-bike version with drawers. All options are available without drawers as well.

From $350; sender-rampsusa.com

North Shore Racks Road Bike Adapter

North Shore Racks makes great options for hauling mountain bikes. But if you also have a road bike, you’ve been out of luck for using the brand’s racks. Not anymore. NSR’s new road bike adapter slots into the front dropout of a road or gravel bike, both quick release and thru-axles, allowing a drop bar bike to work with the brand’s whole line of mountain bike hitch racks. Each adapter is $75, and you can run multiple on each rack so long as you leave space between bikes to account for the drop bars.

$75; northshoreracks.com