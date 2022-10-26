Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get 50% Off Outside+

Limited Time Offer

Subscribe Now

VeloNews Gear
Gear

Tech Week: New bike racks

Racks to help you get your bike to even cooler places to ride.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Kuat Piston SR

Kuat Piston SR

Kuat makes some of the sleekest bike racks available. Now the top tech in the brand’s hitch racks is available in a roof option, the Piston SR. This durable Kashima coated all metal rack features hydro-pneumatic cradle arms that fold open with the touch of a button. And they never touch your bike frame when secured in place, just the tires, protecting expensive paint jobs. When not hauling a bike, the arms fold up neatly out of the way making this beautifully designed rack something you won’t mind keeping on your car at all times. 

It’s rated for up to a 67-pound bike with a 55-inch wheelbase and up to 5-inch tires, so you can haul just about every bike in your stable with this rack. And to keep that bike safe, there is an integrated cable lock. 

$449; kuat.com

Sender Ramps USA Van Stands

Sender Ramps USA Van Stands

Van life is having a moment. What’s better than hitting the open road with a mobile gear closet? Just one problem: you can’t sleep on the side of the road with a bike strapped to the outside and expect it to still be there after months, or even a single day, on the road. Keeping it inside can also be a pain, but Sender Ramps USA Van Stands provide an easy way to keep your beloved two-wheeler close by and organized to boot with built in drawers.

The design is adjustable to fit a variety of tire widths, and doubles up as a bike stand in the parking lot while you prep for a ride. There are multiple options to fit everyone’s needs. A two-bike version with drawers costs $550, while $650 gets you a three-bike version with drawers, and $1,100 gets a four-bike version with drawers. All options are available without drawers as well. 

From $350; sender-rampsusa.com

North Shore Racks Road Bike Adapter

North Shore Racks Road Bike Adapter

North Shore Racks makes great options for hauling mountain bikes. But if you also have a road bike, you’ve been out of luck for using the brand’s racks. Not anymore. NSR’s new road bike adapter slots into the front dropout of a road or gravel bike, both quick release and thru-axles, allowing a drop bar bike to work with the brand’s whole line of mountain bike hitch racks. Each adapter is $75, and you can run multiple on each rack so long as you leave space between bikes to account for the drop bars. 

$75; northshoreracks.com

Stay On Topic

promo logo