Tech Week: New aero road bikes and fresh paint options

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Fezzari’s first aero road bike: Veyo

The Fezzari Veyo.

Direct to consumer brand Fezzari has always been about delivering great value bicycles (and also just great bikes, period). Now the Utah-based company is getting ready to extend that ethos to another bike category with its first aero road bike, the Veyo.

While it’s Fezzari’s first aero road bike, it’s not the brand’s first foray into aero bikes (just look at its prototype triathlon frame). And Fezzari says it has made the Veyo with acceleration and comfort in mind in addition to aerodynamics. It’s respectably light too with a claimed final frame weight of 860 grams. Bikes are expected to start shipping in early December.

Fezzari is shipping complete bikes with Shimano 105 Di2 starting at $3,799, and framesets costing $2,499. And the buying process includes a 23-point custom fit and custom build options so you get a bike that fits with the parts you want.

Complete bikes from $3,799; framesets $2,499; fezzari.com

Bianchi Oltre RC

For its latest range topping aero road bike, Bianchi didn’t play things conservatively with the design. The Oltre RC is immediately identifiable as a new model. Besides the traditional aerodynamic elements like airfoil tube shapes, wheel cutouts in the frame, and internal cable routing, the new Oltre incorporates ​​Air Deflector technology that look like air intake valves on a jet or race car. Integrated into the sides of the head tube, this patent pending tech channels airflow, resulting in a low pressure zone behind the head tube for a faster ride.

The cockpit, looking somewhat like the Cervélo S5’s, has also been revamped to help channel airflow towards the rider’s legs for increased speed. All in, Bianchi says the new Oltre saves 17 watts at 50 kph over the previous Oltre XR4. Full builds of the Oltre RC family start at €13,800, with lower level Oltre Pro and Oltre bikes retailing for less.

From €13,800; bianchi.com

Orbea Orca & Orca Aero with 105 Di2

Orbea is embracing the new third-tier 105 Di2 electronic groupset from Shimano to make its Orca and Orca Aero road bikes more accessible with still great shifting. These two models are the Spanish brand’s marquee road models, providing all-around performance in the case of the Orca, and an enhanced aero focus in the Orca Aero. Alongside aerodynamics, the Orca Aero also takes stiffness and handling into consideration for a balanced ride.

The Orbea Orca Aero now has a Shimano 105 Di2 build option.

The 105 Di2 builds make both bikes more affordable. The Orca costs $5,999 in this configuration while the Orca Aero costs $6,799.

$5,999 (Orca) / $6,799 (Orca Aero); orbea.com

Moots Apex frame finish

A Moots VaMoots RCS with the Apex finish.

If a Moots bike is in your future (or already in your garage), there’s a new paint option for your consideration. Called “Apex,” the bright anodized treatment combines a blue hue with a gold fade. The design adorns the downtube, top tube, chainstays, as well as the seat tube, where an 81, representing the year of the company’s founding, is incorporated into the design. It can be yours for $825 and is available on any Moots model.

$825; moots.com