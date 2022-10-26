Tech Week: 5 new wheels for road and gravel

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

HUNT 48 Limitless

Billed as the “ultimate aerodynamic wheelset” the Hunt 48 limitless wheelset features wind tunnel developed, disc specific, unidirectional T24/30 rims with 22.5mm internal and 35mm external widths and a 48mm u-shape aero profile. Like all HUNT wheels, the Limitless wheels, while designed for tubeless, have a hooked sidewall and will work with all clincher road tires including Continental. Hunt 48 Limitless wheelset comes with tubeless tape and valves, spare spokes, spoke key, axle adapters and Hunt offers an upgraded version with CeramicSpeed bearings.

$1349; 5 colors; 1618g; huntbikewheels.com

Roval Rapide CL II

Created and designed to offer “World Tour Speed For All,” the Roval Rapide CL II’s are built on the same rims as the top tier CLX’s and are hand built with DT Swiss 350 hubs with a 36-tooth Star Ratchet and Competition Race straight pull spokes. These affordable wheels were put to the test by the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team.

$725; 1590g; rovalcomponents.com

Parlee Sky Ridge Carbon Gravel

Known for their innovative designs and years of experience, the engineers at Parlee created the Sky Ridge Carbon Gravel wheelset for gravel bikes, endurance road bike and adventure touring bikes. Optimized for high-volume, low pressure 32-47mm tubeless tires, the wheels feature Industry Nine Torch hubs and a hookless rim bed for easier tire installation.

$2499; 1490g; parleecycles.com

Seido Magnon

Seido Magnon

Created for larger riders and loads, the Seido Magnon is a wheelset made for adventure. Utilizing “beefy hub shells, triple butted spokes” with a 2.3mm elbow and 22.5mm wide tubeless ready rims these wheels were designed to withstand the needs of taller and heavier riders and longer bikepacking adventures.

$672; 2059g; seido-components.com

Campagnolo Levante

For those of us lucky enough to have visited the Campagnolo factory in Vicenza and tasted the lunch offerings in their staff cafeteria (and utilized their many espresso machines in the office), the Campagnolo family name is synonymous with decades of quality craftsmanship and WorldTour victories. The Levante however, is made for gravel. Designed to complement the Campagnolo 13-speed Ekar gravel groupset, the Levante features a slew of aesthetic features to complement their engineering prowess and offers the two-way fit rim profile to ensure tubeless and clincher compatibility and a 25mm internal rim width to accommodate tire widths from 38mm to 78mm.

$1899; 1485g; campagnolo.com