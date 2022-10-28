Tech Week: Cranks, saddles, handlebars, and more to refresh your bike

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Redshift Kitchen Sink Handlebar System

Struggle to find the right position on your handlebars? This one has a simple solution: include all of them. The Redshift Kitchen Sink handlebar has been around for a bit and has a devoted following. Now redshift has turned this drop handlebar that features rise, sweep, and flare in addition to an extra aero-bar-esque grip at the tops into a full system complete with accessories.

There is a proprietary bag that fits into the space on the tops to make the most of that gap, as well as special grips for added comfort and extra long bar tape that can fully tape these extra-large bars. The bars are available in four widths to dial in the right fit for every rider.

$140 (bars), $45 (bag), $50 (grips), $35 (bar tape); redshiftsports.com

Appleman 2XR Crankset

Every rider requires a different fit, but Bespoke carbon frame builder Matt Appleman noticed that not everyone’s needs were being met by current crank offerings. So he made his own. The Appleman 2XR Crankset is available in crank arm lengths from 135mm to 175mm to provide every rider an optimal fit.

These cranks are compatible with readily available chainrings via three different spider options. And they use a 30mm spindle and need only a 5mm allen key to install and adjust, so servicing on the go or swapping cranks between bikes is simple and requires only common tools.

The coolest part though is that the spider, spindle bolts, and arms come in eight different colors that can be mixed and matched, making an expressive component out of something that is too often dull.

$485 (+$50 for color crank options, +$25 for colored spider, and +$25 for spindle bolts); applemanbicycles.com

Rotor Universal Tooth Chainrings

Buying specific chainrings for Shimano or SRAM can be a pain, so Rotor has gotten rid of this hassle with its Universal Tooth Chainrings. This series of chainrings works with both 12-speed Shimano HyperGlide+ and SRAM AXS groups. And they’re available in a wide range of options: direct mount and four-bolt; round and oval; from 38T (direct mount) or 40T (four-bolt) to 54T.

The best part might be that they do this double duty without looking different from your traditional rings. In fact, the only tell for most of us is the Universal Tooth logo stealthily tucked away.

$110-170; rotorbike.com

Velo Angel Revo saddle

Blending features from Velo’s Senso TT and Angel TT saddles, the new Angel Revo makes use of the brand’s new nitrogen infused foam called AtmosFoam. The Angel Revo includes Velo’s patented Y-Cutout for pressure relief and comfort, as well as Atmos Shaping technology that combines the saddle cover and the base without a visible seam. This saddle is at home on road and gravel.

It has some eco-cred too, including a fully recyclable saddle cover that uses knit fibers instead of synthetic, and a non-petroleum-based plastic shell made with castor beans.

$125 (ti rails); 240g (ti rails); velosaddles.us

Moots 3D-printed titanium computer mount

If you have a Moots stem, you’ll want to complete your cockpit with this sleek 3D-printed titanium computer mount made specifically for the Colorado brand by Silca. The second generation of this mount now features a secondary mount underneath to hold a light or camera, in addition to the computer mount that works with both Garmin and Wahoo. It includes a pair of titanium bolts as well, so you have every possible weight advantage — and also because why not? Titanium is cool.

$195; moots.com