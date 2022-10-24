Tech Week: 6 tools to make working on your bike easier

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Fix Manufacturing Wheelie Wrench X Dynaplug

Your saddle bag is already overflowing with gear, from a spare tube, to tire levers, to a patch kit, and a multi-tool. The switch to tubeless has only exasperated the problem, giving us more to carry to plug tires. In what is easily one of the best collaborations of the year, Fix Manufacturing has teamed up with Dynaplug to incorporate a single tire plug into a compact multi-tool for a simple on the go repair solution.

Alongside essential tools like 2mm-6mm hex wrenches, a screwdriver, and spoke wrenches, the Fix Manufacturing Wheelie Wrench has room for a single tire plug from Dynaplug, one of the leading names in this space. Will it be enough to support you through the Continental Divide? Definitely not. But for the vast majority of your rides, this tool has you more than covered and opens up some valuable real estate in your flat kit.

$50; fixmfg.com

Silca Bicycle Spa Collection Box Set

If you’re like the average cyclist, your bikes are some of the most expensive toys you own. Better make sure they’re getting the care they deserve! And what they deserve is a spa day of their own. Containing four cleaning products plus chamois sponges and microfiber towels, the Silca Bicycle Spa Collection Box Set has everything you need to keep your bikes, from the road bike to gravel to commuter and MTB, squeaky clean and drivetrains grime free. Start with the drivetrain and brake cleaner and move on to the bike wash. Then seal the clean bike against dirt with the graphene spray wax. You don’t need to do a deep clean every time either. Silca also includes a ceramic waterless wash that acts as a touch up between the bigger cleaning sessions.

$135; silca.cc; available soon

Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder

Ever since Apple released its discreet Airtag tracking device, a cottage industry has popped up of clever ways to conceal the small trackers. While plenty of great options have come along, the Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder is one of the stealthiest.

The silicone and rubber tubeless valve mount consists of three parts to keep out sealant, and slots onto the valve of a tubeless rear wheel, fitting inside the tire. It does this without interfering with the functions of the valve (letting in air and sealant) or the Airtag itself (letting you know where exactly in the world your bike is). For anyone who rides gravel or mtb, this is an easy option to incorporate a tracker in a way that thieves wouldn’t expect. However it only works with tubeless setups, and needs a minimum 38c tire to work (sorry, road bikes). This $45 kit includes both a 44mm valve kit and the tag holder, and you can also get just the tag holder if you already have valves. It doesn’t include the Airtag, however, so be sure to grab one.

$45; muc-off.com

Park Tool PS-1 disc brake pad setter

More and more road and gravel cyclists are embracing disc brakes for their superior stopping ability and the fact that they more easily allow wide tires since they don’t have to surround the tire like rim brakes. Make sure you’re able to properly take care of and troubleshoot your brakes with this new $12 tool from Park Tool. The PS-1 disc brake pad setter features a tapered edge that mimics a disc rotor to reset the brake pads should they be engaged without a rotor in place. It’s an easy enough mistake to make, and even if you have managed to avoid doing it, you probably will at some point. Featuring an ergonomic handle, this tool doubles up as an easier to install stand-in for a rotor or brake block when servicing your hydraulic brakes.

$12; parktool.com

Pedro’s Rx Micro multi-tools

A good multi-tool can and should last for years of service, patiently standing by in saddle bags and makeshift car tool kits to spring into action when needed, then folding away out of sight just as quickly. Made with chromoly tool bits and a 6061 aluminum body, the Pedro’s Rx Micro line comes from a trusted name willing to stand behind its product with a lifetime warranty and rust-free guarantee.

Now Pedro’s has added a 2mm hex wrench to its line of Rx Micro multi-tools, updating the Micro-6, 9, and 20 tools to the Micro-7, 10, and 21 (with each number representing the total number of tools on each one). The Micro-7 includes 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6mm hex wrenches, a T25 Torx, and a flat blade screwdriver. The 10 adds in 2.5mm and 8mm hex wrenches and a T30 Torx. And the 21 adds in a 13-speed chain tool with integrated 7mm and 8mm Flare Box Wrenches, 3.23, 3.30, and 3.45 spoke wrenches, Shimano crank cap tool, and a Presta valve core tool as well as micro tire levers. The micro tire levers are also available separately and can slot around any Rx Micro multi-tool to make a more complete, compact tool kit on the go.

$30-55; 70-160g; pedros.com

Feedback Sports Pro Mechanic HD bicycle repair stand

Work on bikes a lot or simply want whatever you own to be the best possible product? The Pro Mechanic HD is an impressive new bike repair stand from Feedback Sports that’s packed with features to make working on your entire fleet easier. An oversized, anodized aluminum tube construction with a wide, stable base, plus a stronger 360-degree rotating clamp combine to support bikes weighing a whopping 120 pounds. Even your cargo e-bike is fair game with this stand.

Feedback Sports thought of everything on the Pro Mechanic HD bicycle repair stand.

Despite that huge capacity, the stand itself weighs only 18 pounds and collapses down to 8 inches by 43 inches, making it portable enough for events and races, or keeping on hand in your car for the trailhead. With support for tube diameters up to 2.6 inches, larger bikes can also fit in easily. The jaw closure also now features a ratcheting, rotating crank that allows for quick one-handed operation. That means less fumbling when working on heavy or non-standard bikes.

$495; 18lbs; feedbacksports.com