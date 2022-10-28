Tech Week: 4 new water storage solutions

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Camelbak M.U.L.E. 5 Waist Pack

Backpacks can be cumbersome on the bike, but waist packs (or hip packs or fanny packs, whatever you want to call them) offer a nice option for extra gear and water storage on gravel rides and bikepacking trips. Nearly synonymous with hydration packs, Camelbak has a new model to add to its line called the M.U.L.E. 5 Waist Pack.

M.U.L.E. stands for medium to ultra long endeavors, meaning this bag is made for big days where you need extra storage. It contains 5L of storage (3.5L of gear capacity, 1.5L water), comes with a 1.5L reservoir, and has two side bottle pockets for added hydration capacity.

Containing details like an integrated tool roll, it’s not an all-purpose pack either (though it would work fine off the bike too). reflective details finish off the outside and an Airmesh back panel keeps you cool as you work up a sweat.

$90; 3 colors; camelbak.com

Bivo goes insulated

Bivo Trio

For its third stainless steel cycling water bottle, Bivo is going insulated. The Bivo Trio is a 21-ounce vacuum insulated bottle that is rated to keep liquids cold for 12 hours (and could certainly keep things warm too if that’s your jam — but drinking warm beverages through the mouthpiece isn’t the best idea).

Bivo bottles are shaped like your plastic cycling bottles but are far more durable and don’t hold on to flavors like plastic bottles, so you can put mix in one day and water the next. And even though you can’t squeeze it, it delivers water faster than plastic bottles thanks to Bivo’s flow system which runs a straw internally for airflow. Available in two coated options: Black and True Blue for $49, as well as a raw stainless version for $44.

$44-49; 3 colors; drinkbivo.com

Portland Design Works Snek Cage

Bottle cages are about the least interesting component on your bike. Apparently Portland Design Works didn’t get that memo. Its growing family of fun bottle cages has a new member: Snek. The Snek cage, for those of you who don’t speak internet, is a Sandblasted alloy bottle cage with laser engraved details making it look like a serpent. Its side entry design is great for smaller frames and it comes in both left and right entry options depending on your preference.

$25; coming soon; ridepdw.com

Giant Loop Cactus Canteen

For bikepacking trips, figuring out how to strap on all of your water can be harder than the actual riding. Giant Loop’s Cactus Canteen makes this process a whole lot easier. This two part canteen contains a durable bladder and tough cover with plenty of daisy chains so you can strap it anywhere and have plenty of water on hand. When it’s empty, it folds up compact and weighs just 12.6 ounces in its largest 2-gallon size. It also comes in a 1-gallon option.

Adjustable straps let you hang it up at a campsite for easy access to water, and a large filler neck makes filling it and cleaning it easy. There is also an on-off valve and a quick connect hose fitting that is compatible with standard hydration bladder attachments.

$79 (1 gallon), $99 (2 gallon); giantloopmoto.com