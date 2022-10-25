Become a Member

Tech Week: 4 new helmets for road, gravel, commuting, and urban riding

These helmets keep you protected on road rides or around town.

Smith Dispatch

Smith Dispatch.

More cities around the world are creating infrastructure for commuters and Smith has stepped up with a helmet for the urban cyclist. Designed specifically for commuters and urban e-bike rides, the Dispatch features Smith’s VaporFit system for one-dial adjustment, an integrated and rechargeable rear LED light and a Fidlock strap buckle. The Dispatch also combines Zonal Koroyd coverage and the MIPS Brain Protection System and eight fixed vents for airflow. 

$160; 5  colors; 360g; smithoptics.com

Limar Air Pro Mips

Limar Air Pro Mips

This sleek and light helmet from Limar features a triple shell, in-mold carbon/eps frame, 20 air vents with eight longitudinal inner channels and the brand’s AirFit system with height adjustment and webbing connection. The Air Pro was created in collaboration with the Astana Pro Cycling team and includes Mips Air for additional protection.

$320; 4 colors; 230-270g; us.limar.com

LEM Cipressa

LEM Cipressa

Named after the iconic 5.6-kilometer climb featured in Milan-San Remo, the Cipressa is an affordable option from LEM inspired by the design of the brand’s popular MotivAir helmet for the road and gravel market. It features 19 cooling vents, the LEM FS4 Fit System, an anti-bacterial and anti-microbial liner and LEM’s proprietary GelMotion technology for high and low energy impacts.

$100; 6 colors; lemhelmets.com

MET Intercity MIPS

MET Inner City MIPS

Another great offering for the urban cyclist and commuter, the MET Intercity MIPS offers a step up from the Urbex in the form of an adjustable visor, is NTA certified and features an EPS shell that has 10% more impact-tested coverage. The Intercity also features the MIPS-C2 Brain Protection System (BPS), a magnetic USB LED light that is water-resistant and has four modes. The unique design of the Intercity also boasts extended head coverage for deeper head protection.

$250; 420-490g; met-helmets.com

