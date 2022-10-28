Tech Week: 4 new gravel and e-gravel bikes

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Alchemy Lycos Au

Superlight American made carbon gravel bike. That’s the Alchemy Lycos Au in a nutshell. In contrast to the Alchemy Ronin gravel bike and its quick acceleration coupled with quick handling, the Lycos is Alchemy’s more off-road focused gravel bike thanks to geometry adjustments like a slacker head tube angle and increased tire clearance. The Au version takes this bike to an entirely nother level with a meticulous carbon layup that shaves out every excess gram without sacrificing any ride quality. The result is an 840-gram frame, and complete builds that weigh 15.9 pounds for a version with more standard SRAM Red parts, and 15.5 pounds for a version with premium parts. For Alchemy, this is the gold standard.

$10,999 (standard build), $11,499 (premium build); alchemybikes.com

Kona Rove HD

Kona Rove HD

Getting an electric gravel bike doesn’t need to break the bank, at least not with the Kona Rove HD. This just-released e-version of the brand’s Rove gravel bike costs $2,199 and offers a hub-driven motor backed by a 418Wh battery in the downtube. Equipped with a Suntour motor, the bike will assist up to 20 miles per hour, enough to help get over hills or provide extra range on longer rides. And 650b wheels with 47c tires make this bike capable of taking on all kinds of terrain — or just riding around town.

$2,199; konaworld.com

Decathlon Triban GRVL900

Titanium frames are sought after for good reason. They have a compliant ride quality that is perfect for gravel roads, and quite simply they just look cool. But they very often come with a steep price tag. Decathlon’s new Triban GRVL900 shakes up that pricing expectation, delivering a complete titanium gravel bike for $3,499.

The ti frame is welded in Italy in collaboration with Dedacciai, then assembled into a complete bike in France. These aren’t bottom-barrel, have-you-ever-heard-of-that-brand components either. It comes complete with a Shimano GRX drivetrain, a Fulcrum wheelset, and Hutchinson tires.

Bosses on the frame and fork make it versatile for bikepacking and carrying gear. It’s a frame that you can keep around for years and keep upgrading. And it’s backed by a lifetime warranty. Available spring 2023.

$3,499; available spring 2023; decathlon.com

Econic One Bandit

Econic One Bandit

Whether you’re a commuter or a gravel cyclist, the Econic One Bandit e-bike is built to handle how you ride. It’s equipped with a Bafang mid-drive motor and a removable 460Wh battery that provides up to 60 miles of assist. The motor features 80Nm of torque and up to 500 watts of peak power to provide assist as needed, and that extra boost to get over hills.

An alloy construction makes this bike built tough and ready to handle up to 253 pounds between the rider and any cargo. And 48mm tires help this bike go anywhere you need to, while also building in comfort. A built in lock and two-level alarm system help keep it secure, and an integrated front-light ups the safety factor.

$3,199; 3 colors; econicone.us