Zwift adds new routes, home screen enhancements

New routes span nearly 148km and serve up 1,291m of elevation gain. Home screen updates make route and workout selection easier.

Zwift added four new routes to the Watopia world and some improvements to the home screen on Wednesday.

If you completed the recent Tour of Watopia — which offered double experience points throughout the month of March —  you may have already ridden these four routes, which had been event-only.

The additions are not brand new roads, but rather make official several “rebel routes” with the April 13 update.

Rebel routes are not available in the list of available official routes and require manual navigation.

The four additions to available routes in Watopia are:

Three Little Sisters
Length: 37.7km (23.4mi), elevation: 435m (1,427ft); Lead-In: .69km (.43mi)

Triple Flat Loops
Length: 34km (21.1mi), elevation: 157m (515ft); Lead-In: 2.4km (1.5mi)

Downtown Titans
Length: 24.6km (15.3mi), elevation: 292m (958ft); Lead-In: .8km (.5mi)

Eastern Eight
Length: 51.6km (32.1mi), elevation: 407m (1,335ft); Lead-In: 2.4km (1.5mi)

Zwift home screen updates

Users who have already received the updates to the home screen will see new enhancements in the user interface.

Not all Zwift users will receive the home screen update option today.

The updated home screen should now display a carousel that will allow you to select favorite routes. World selection has also been streamlined and displays the number of riders currently in that world in an easier to read view.

Another enhancement to the home screen is a workout carousel.

Zwift added suggested workouts, to a carousel on the home screen. Each suggestion displays the color-coded workout scheme, as well as the duration, and relative effort level on a five-point scale.

Zwift is still rolling out the home screen update to all users. If you’ve not yet been provided with the new interface, you should expect to see it very soon.

 

