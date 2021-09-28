Wahoo Systm incorporates Sufferfest into a suite of immersive training tools

Wahoo — the maker of GPS units, heart rate monitors, indoor cycling trainers, wearable performance monitors, and more training tools — announced Systm, a complete training toolset to help you get more benefits and enjoyment out of your time while riding your bike indoors.

Building on The Sufferfest “all-in” platform, Wahoo claims that Systm will help you answer the question ‘What type of workout should I do today?’

Wahoo Systm can run you through a battery of different types of testing to customize it to your demonstrated abilities. Wahoo calls this 4DP. No more guestimating your 5-minute power from 95 percent of your 20-minute power.

By incorporating The Sufferfest and its 55 workouts ranging from 17 minutes to nearly two hours into its own channel, Wahoo Systm also adds “Pro Rides,” “On Location,” “A Week With,” “GCN,” and “No-Vids” channels.

Pro riders, like Max Walsheid of Team Qhubeka NextHash, will act as a guide on one of six, structured indoor training “Pro Rides.”

When riding a particular race or route in this channel, if one of the pros goes hard, you’ll need to go hard too, to match your power to the pros (no, you won’t be asked to hold 6w/kg up a climb unless your 4DP testing indicates you should be).

If you want to have more of a non-racing experience — as if you were exploring a region by bike — the “On Location” channel will allow you to ride one of eight routes in France (more routes are in the works).

As you ride the roads in Provence, France, not only will your power output measured by your smart trainer dictate how fast you move, you’ll also be presented with the history and culture of the region: think flythroughs of castles in the same region as Mont Ventoux.

If you want an immersive training block, opt for the “Week With” and ride with WorldTour pro turned gravel racer Ian Boswell, or with pro coach Neil Henderson. As a bonus, they will also share off-the-bike secrets, like cooking tips, or wine-cellar picks, or just sharing fun recollections and laughs.

If you have a favorite GCN-hosted workout ride leader, you can pick from one of 24 classes.

Or, if you just want to ride and do a workout without video — so you can stream Netflix or watch YouTube, you can select a workout from the “No-Vid” channel, and minimize the workout player to the bottom of your screen to free up screen space for your own streaming favorites.

All your workouts will reflect your current state of fitness. Wahoo indicates that coming soon are analytics, insights, and data visualization tools that will help to inform progress and chart future training.

Wahoo Systm expands on The Sufferfest. (Photo: Greg Kaplan)

Systm also includes access to cross-training content such as strength training and yoga to help you stay strong, flexible, and fresh.

Wahoo indicates that in a future release, Systm will allow you to synthesize your outdoor training data — recorded on a Wahoo Bolt, for example — with your indoor workouts and data to offer a holistic and detailed picture of progress towards fitness goals.

Systm is available for MacOS, iOS Windows, and Android, and is priced competitively with Zwift, at $14.99 per month, or $129 per year.