Wahoo partners with EF Education men’s and women’s teams for 2022

Wahoo Fitness has partnered with the EF Education-EasyPost men’s team and EF Education-Tibco-SVB women’s team for the 2022 season and beyond.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company will supply the teams with an “ecosystem” of Elemnt bike computers, Rival wearable fitness monitors, Tickr heart rate monitors, Kickr cycling trainers, SpeedPlay pedals, and the Systm suite of training tools, which integrates the various technologies.

“We’re honored to expand our partnership with EF Education–EasyPost and EF Education–TIBCO –SVB, two teams that share our values and our innovative spirit,” said Wahoo CEO Mike Saturnia. “Wahoo is the training ecosystem of choice for many professional cycling teams, but this is the first time we’ve been able to offer such a broad range of support to teams that not only represent the best of professional road racing, but who share Wahoo’s vision of a future for cycling that is accessible, inspiring, and inclusive.”

The teams will also partner with Wahoo to create special training content that will only be available through the Systm app.

“Like EF Education-EasyPost, Wahoo has never been afraid to take chances and innovate. From their industry-disrupting Kickr smart trainers and the Elemnt family of cycling computers to their reinvigoration of the SpeedPlay pedal system, Wahoo knows that you have to take risks if you want to make the podium,” said CEO of EF Education-EasyPost Jonathan Vaughters. “Their products are intuitive and user-friendly while meeting the demands of a top-level racing team — a perfect combination. We’re excited to deepen the partnership with Wahoo so we can continue to push the envelope, on and off the road.”

Wahoo integrated the Sufferfest indoor training program into its immersive suite of training tools, which dynamically adjust to riders’ needs, helping them to identify and strengthen weaknesses while polishing stronger characteristics of their physiology.

The Wahoo Elemnt Rival (worn rightside-up or upside-down) is just part of the electronic ecosystem that EF Education men’s and women’s teams will use for training and racing. (Photo: Wahoo Sports)

The Wahoo SpeedPlay pedals will allow power measurement directly from a rider-bike contact point.

“As our Silicon Valley-based team steps up to the WorldTour, it’s been a priority to seek out technical partners who could help to maximize our riders’ potential. We value partners who prioritize innovation, ease of use, and top-shelf performance. As with every partnership on our team, Wahoo’s commitment to the advancement of women’s cycling is something we connect with,” said EF Education-Tibco-SVB founder Linda Jackson. “Since our inception in 2004, we have been a forward-looking team, developing riders to be competitive at the highest levels of the sport. Like us, Wahoo has a trail-blazing spirit and that’s what makes this partnership so exciting.

In late January, the American-based team that’s so recognizable in bright pink extended its partnership with Rapha, and debuted new-look kits.