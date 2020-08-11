Wahoo improves Kickr with better precision and floating feet

Wahoo Fitness has given the Kickr direct drive trainer a refresh, enhancing power measurement precision, improving the ride feel, and redesigning the feet.

The fifth generation of this cycling trainer was designed with feedback from Team Ineos and Bora-Hansgrohe.

Related:

The new Kickr floats like a butterfly: It features feet that allow the trainer to sway slightly with each pedal stroke, thereby improving ride feel and giving you the sensation you’re out on the road (as long as you can use your imagination a little).

Power measurement precision has improved to within +/- one percent, and Wahoo added a proprietary calibration process which Wahoo indicates no longer requires a spin-down.

The Kickr measures and provides metrics for speed, distance, power, and cadence. And for all you watt-monsters: The Kickr provides up to 2,200 watts of resistance.

The Wahoo Kickr Axis feet allow freedom for five degrees of lateral float. Goodbye rocker plate! Photo: Wahoo Sports

“With key updates that improve any indoor ride, our newest Kickr will deliver an elevated experience for all Wahooligans,” said Product Manager Tyler Harris. “Without any need to calibrate, and improved accuracy, riders can be more confident than ever in power numbers, and with the new Axis Feet providing subtle side-to-side motion, ride feel has never been more realistic.”

The Axis feet allow for lateral tilt of up to five degrees with each pedal stroke, for even more realistic road feel. This should take up a fraction of the space that a rocker plate requires to achieve the same effect.

The updated Wahoo Kickr retains the handy carrying handle from previous versions. Photo: Wahoo Sports

The updated Kickr weighs about 47 pounds, and will accommodate 24-inch, 650c, 700c, 26-inch, 27.5-inch, and 29-inch wheels, mounted with 130mm or 135mm quick-release, or 12x142mm or 12x148mm thru axles. An 11 speed, 11-28 cassette is included.

Our friends over at Triathlete unboxed the Wahoo Kickr, and did a bang-up job at capturing some of the highlighted features.

The Wahoo Kickr is the brand’s premium-level direct drive trainer and is available for $1,199. Wahoo’s other inside ride options include the Kickr Bike ($3,499), Kickr Core basic direct-drive trainer ($899), and Kickr Snap wheel-on trainer ($499).