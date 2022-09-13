Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride with Trailforks

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

VeloNews Gear Tech & Wearables
Tech & Wearables

Wahoo adds Wi-Fi to KICKR trainer and KICKR BIKE

Wahoo is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the KICKR.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Wahoo KICKR smart trainer is now 10 years old, and as part of the milestone, it’s getting some updates.

Both the KICKR direct drive trainer and KICKR BIKE, a highly adjustable stationary bike that mimics the shift logic of groupsets from all the major brands among other features, have been updated with Wi-Fi connectivity.

The Wahoo KICKR smart trainer now features Wi-Fi connectivity.

“We are excited that Wahoo continues to lead innovation in the category by being the first major brand to introduce Wi-Fi on their smart trainers and bikes,” said Wahoo CEO Mike Saturnia.

Also read: Zwift enters the hardware market with the seriously enticing $499 Zwift Hub direct drive trainer

Wahoo says Wi-Fi is a significant step up from the previous connectivity options of ANT+ and Bluetooth, both of which are still on the devices.

Wi-Fi allows the trainers to connect to more devices, including phones and tablets, and is a more stable connection that reduces drop-outs in data — something especially important for anyone who virtually races on platforms like Zwift. Speaking of eRacing, Wi-Fi also increases data transfer speeds to deliver on-screen stats 65% faster, meaning more precise racing.

The new Wahoo KICKR BIKE

Both devices also now feature an odometer to track total mileage as well as something called ERG Easy Ramp which helps you more easily pick your cadence back up from a stop during high wattage intervals.

Also read: Change is on the horizon in Watopia: Zwift announces a batch of updates through 2022

Now priced at $1,300 for the trainer and $4,000 for the bike, these devices continue to represent the premium end of the indoor training market and include leading features like 1% power accuracy, 20% simulated incline, and max power outputs of 2,200 watts for the trainer and 2,500 watts for the bike, an improvement over the previous version.

Riders on more of a budget have options at lower price points, including the recently announced $499 Zwift Hub smart trainer, which doesn’t deliver the same precision, incline level, or maximum power output.

Stay On Topic

promo logo