Wahoo adds Wi-Fi to KICKR trainer and KICKR BIKE

The Wahoo KICKR smart trainer is now 10 years old, and as part of the milestone, it’s getting some updates.

Both the KICKR direct drive trainer and KICKR BIKE, a highly adjustable stationary bike that mimics the shift logic of groupsets from all the major brands among other features, have been updated with Wi-Fi connectivity.

The Wahoo KICKR smart trainer now features Wi-Fi connectivity.

“We are excited that Wahoo continues to lead innovation in the category by being the first major brand to introduce Wi-Fi on their smart trainers and bikes,” said Wahoo CEO Mike Saturnia.

Wahoo says Wi-Fi is a significant step up from the previous connectivity options of ANT+ and Bluetooth, both of which are still on the devices.

Wi-Fi allows the trainers to connect to more devices, including phones and tablets, and is a more stable connection that reduces drop-outs in data — something especially important for anyone who virtually races on platforms like Zwift. Speaking of eRacing, Wi-Fi also increases data transfer speeds to deliver on-screen stats 65% faster, meaning more precise racing.

The new Wahoo KICKR BIKE

Both devices also now feature an odometer to track total mileage as well as something called ERG Easy Ramp which helps you more easily pick your cadence back up from a stop during high wattage intervals.

Now priced at $1,300 for the trainer and $4,000 for the bike, these devices continue to represent the premium end of the indoor training market and include leading features like 1% power accuracy, 20% simulated incline, and max power outputs of 2,200 watts for the trainer and 2,500 watts for the bike, an improvement over the previous version.

Riders on more of a budget have options at lower price points, including the recently announced $499 Zwift Hub smart trainer, which doesn’t deliver the same precision, incline level, or maximum power output.