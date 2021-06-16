VN tech ticker: Bernal presents Pontiff a Pinarello, Zwift updates VeloNews kit and routes info, Strava improves personalization

Bernal presents Pontiff a Pinarello

2021 Giro d’Italia champion Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) presented Pope Francis a Pinarello Dogma F12, similar to the one he raced to victory at the Giro.

The Pinarello is decked out in white and blue striped livery — the colors of the Vatican.

Bernal, a Colombian, said that meeting the Pope, an Argentinian, was unique and beautiful.

“I have had many experiences in my life, but this is unique, the most beautiful experience I have had,” Bernal said. “A gift from me and from all Colombians who at this time need his blessing.”

“I was very surprised by his presence. It’s like the greatest encounter with God so far and therefore a unique experience,” Bernal continued.

Bernal also presented Pope Francis with a pink jersey, the indicator of the leader of the general classification at the Giro d’Italia.

Zwift updates VeloNews kit, routes display

Hey, it’s new kit day! The latest Zwift update included a fresh VeloNews Giordana kit, just like we wear outside. To get yours, just join the VeloNews Ride next Wednesday (or any Wednesday) at 9:30 a.m. MST.

The latest Zwift update also includes cues for tracking routes, as well as distance and elevation info about route lead-ins.

If you’re the type of rider who likes to track what Zwift routes have been completed and which routes you’ve yet to ride, the latest update will help track this.

Now you can view what routes you’ve completed with a new route badge checkbox.

The new route completed indicator is a green and white checkmark on the right side of the routes selection list, Routes you’ve yet to ride are indicated with the grayed-out checkmark.

Zwift also updated the route details on the map displayed on the right side of the route selection screen.

At the top of the map display on the right side of the route selection pane are details about the route: route name and a brief description, and now the route lead-in distance and elevation have been added to the left of the entire route length and elevation gain info. This will make those Zwifters who want to know the entire route distance and elevation gain including the lead-in, so they can track this while riding.

Strava improves personalization

Strava now displays any of the 32 activity types in your most recent activities.

Strava updated the mobile app Wednesday to version 206. This latest update enhances how one’s activities are displayed in the “You” section, accessed from the rightmost icon at the bottom of the app screen.

For years, Strava focused on the activities most commonly used by endurance athletes — bike, swim, and run — but with 32 different sports and activity types now available in Strava, the latest updates account for the more varied needs of its growing user base.

Activities are ordered based on how frequently you do them as well as what activity you’ve done most recently. So, instead of just swim/bike/run, activities like hiking, yoga, kayaking and more are displayed in the row on the Progress section. These are buttons used to sort and view activities by type.

The Progress tab in the You section now presents a better picture of what activities you’ve done over the past three months. Whatever you’ve uploaded in the most recent 12 weeks will be displayed, even for the users of the free version of the app.