Topeak JoeBlow Booster: What I love; what bugs me

My garage is filled with wheels: road, gravel, mountain bike. And increasingly, they need to be set up tubeless, which means I have to bust out the trusty pancake compressor — or, as has become my habit over the course of the last two years, the JoeBlow Booster from Topeak. This pump has simplified setting up tubeless tires for me since I often have to lug the compressor back and forth from my garage to the basement, where I’m mired in endless home- renovation projects.

What I love about the JoeBlow Booster

First off, yes, this is just a floor pump. But the JoeBlow Booster has a large chamber that you can “charge” by pumping it up to pressure. The gauge at the top of the JoeBlow Booster has a bezel that you can turn to the “charge” setting. That way, the air does not escape as you pump. I usually pump the chamber all the way to 160psi, which will give me a big boost of air to seat my tubeless tires when I rotate the bezel to “Inflate.”

The gray bezel turns to the Charge setting so you can fill the chamber. When you’re ready to inflate, just turn the bezel to Inflate and you’ll get a big boost of air. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com

Once the chamber is charged, you simply attach the pump head to your valve as you would with any floor pump. And the JoeBlow Booster features an extra-long hose, so attaching the head is super easy, even if your bike is in the workstand. It’s quick and easy, and while it definitely gives your arms more of a workout than you’d get simply by attaching a hose from your compressor, the JoeBlow Booster is also a whole lot quieter.

Wheels for context. Banana for scale. (Because I’m hilarious.) Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com

On top of that, the JoeBlow Booster is built like a tank, with a sturdy steel base and anodized aluminum charging chamber. I keep this bad boy in my garage, where I’ve been known to work on bikes, motorcycles, woodworking projects, and even my truck. Needless to say, it gets tossed around carelessly quite often.

The JoeBlow Booster features a sturdy and stable steel base. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com

What bugs me about the JoeBlow Booster

To be honest, not a whole lot. But here’s the thing: While the JoeBlow Booster offers a lower-cost, quieter alternative to a compressor, and it can be stored easily out of the way, it’s still a floor pump. That means you’ll have to charge the chamber each time you need a blast of air. So if you don’t get your tire seated the first time, guess what? Get pumpin’, Schwarzenegger.

Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com

That’s really it, though. The JoeBlow Booster has proven to be a durable and convenient option for seating my tubeless tires, and with the bezel positioned in the “Inflate” setting, you can use this as you’d use any floor pump, without having to charge the chamber. This pump makes a lot of sense for people who don’t want or need to invest in a compressor simply to seat tubeless tires, and for folks who only seat said tubeless tires once in a while. The rest of the time, the JoeBlow Booster pulls double duty as a trusty daily floor pump.