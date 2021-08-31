Strava makes Beacon live-tracking free for all users

On Tuesday, August 31st, Strava made Beacon freely accessible to subscribers and free users alike.

Beacon allows Strava users to share their location with up to three people, and those people are able to follow the Strava user’s activity in real time. Strava markets this as a safety feature.

Previously a subscription-only feature, now any Strava user can use Beacon when they record an activity on their phone using the mobile app (version 216 or later is required).

“When I go out for a ride, I send a Beacon to a few family members. Beacon helps me stay safe and I think it motivates them to get out and be more active as well,” said Strava CEO Michael Horvath.

To enable Beacon, launch the Strava mobile app, tap the Record icon in the center of the app, and then the Beacon icon at far right. You may be asked to enable Beacon for mobile, and to add any safety contacts if you do not yet have any designated in Strava.

Controls allow for athletes to add Strava safety contacts — who will be automatically notified every time a users records an activity using the app. Alternatively, a Strava user can opt to manually text a link to follow along in real-time to anyone they want.