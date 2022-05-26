Strava hits 100 million users as number doubles in two years

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

What year did you join Strava?

Since its founding in 2009, the activity-tracking and social platform continues to grow rapidly within the cycling and running communities. The San Francisco-based company recently hit a new milestone with 100 million registered users.

According to a press release, the number of users doubled in the past 24 months.

“In the last two years, we’ve seen a tremendous shift in the importance of movement and sport in people’s lives,” said Michael Horvath, CEO and co-founder of Strava.

“Strava has become the record of over 100 million athletes’ active lives, and we’re excited to continue this journey by investing deeply in our team and in developing best-in-class tools to connect athletes to what motivates them and helps them find their personal best.”

The company said more than 2,500 professional athletes use the platform.

That’s certainly the case within professional cycling, where most of the top male and female pros are on Strava.

Teams also use the Strava data to track young and undiscovered riders as well as to help coach and manage workouts for its fleet of athletes.

The company also said the platform has shared more than 7 billion activities since its founding, of which 2.5 billion were generated in the past 18 months.

The brand is also widening its scope to include more social media aspects into the platform, reporting that nearly 90 million photos have been uploaded into the system.

The company also announced the acquisition of Recover Athletics, an injury prevention app for runners.

The acquisition further bolsters Strava’s subscription offering by giving all subscribers access to Recover Athletics content including personalized prehab and injury prevention exercise plans, with plans to expand it for all users on the platform.

To handle the volume, the company’s employee base has doubled since early 2020, numbering more than 375 employees worldwide.