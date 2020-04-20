Strava gives users’ experience a requested boost

Responding to athlete requests for improvements, as well as maintaining a pace of continuous product improvement, Strava has updated the way in which users interact with Zwift, as well as in real life.

Specifically, in Zwift, the least-popular virtual ride segments have been made private, but none have been deleted. You’ll still see efforts on private segments that you’ve created, but they will be hidden by default. While there may be hundreds of user-created segments in Zwift, with the recent influx of users, only the most significant segments will be displayed by default.

Strava has also made a change to the way in which your feed displays the athletes who you follow, and care about most based on your interactions with them. Like other social media streams, Strava will now display your favorite followed athletes at the top of your feed. You can even choose to be notified whenever they upload a new activity, so you can always give your best friends kudos on their fresh PR/KOM/QOM achievements.

Of course, you can always select the option which displays your followed-rider activities in chronological order in which they were completed. Strava has indicated that this has been one of the most-requested features, and they’re happy to finally have it launched. To make this change in how you view your feed in Strava mobile, go to Settings > Feed Ordering, and use the toggle to select the latest activities as the preference.

Another new feature has been implemented which auto-flags results which do not appear to be legitimate, and which affect your ride achievements, and so any leaderboards for segments on a route ridden. For instance, if you forget to end your ride before you put your bike on your car and drive away while still recording, Strava will not automatically post your ride and update leaderboards for segments that have been driven in a car, and not ridden on a bike. It will alert you, and ask if you’d like to edit your activity, to trim unwanted distance or time.

To take advantage of the new features, you’ll need to ensure that you have the latest version of the app for mobile.