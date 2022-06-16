Strava adds video uploads in latest platform updates

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Strava is adding video uploads to its platform and will be rolled out over the next few weeks, officials confirmed.

Some members already have upload ability, and all users will be able to see videos before the entire platform activates the upload tool in the coming weeks.

Video clips can be up to 30 seconds long and can be added to activity uploads. There’s no limit on how many videos can be uploaded. The tool is similar to the photo capacity currently available.

If the video file is longer than 30 seconds, it will be trimmed automatically. Landscape and portrait orientations are both supported. Videos play auto-looped, and the ability to watch and upload videos is free for all athletes.

