Strava adds Group Challenges, enhances Maps tab with Segments and Routes updates

Strava continues to make a compelling case for its subscription service with the addition of a Group Challenges feature where you can virtually compete with friends, along with updates to the Maps tab.

Group Challenges for mobile

Group Challenges is Strava’s latest premier tool that allows you to create challenges and compete with friends virtually. You can find Group Challenges in the Groups tab on the Strava mobile app.

Group Challenges are currently available on the mobile version of Strava and are invite-only. Once invited, athletes cab accept an invitation to join and participate in a challenge. Athletes can only invite other athletes who follow them to group challenges. Non-subscribers can create or participate in up to three Group Challenges before being prompted to subscribe to Strava’s subscription service.

Group Challenges allow you to invite 25 friends to a little friendly competition in Strava. Photo: Strava

Any Strava subscriber can invite up to 25 other Strava users to a Group Challenge. Challenges can be created to contest for the most activities, longest single-distance activity, and fastest efforts during a set time period. Any of the current 32 different sports available in Strava can support Group Challenges. Group Challenge creators can set challenges to extend for a single day, or for up to a year.

Athletes participating in Group Challenges cannot hide activities that they want to count toward completing a Challenge.

Segments and Routes updates to Strava Maps

Strava updated the Maps tab in the mobile app. You can now easily find new routes, improve your standings on a segment leaderboard, and more. Photo: Greg Kaplan

Segments and Routes in Strava are now found under the Maps tab.

Segment suggestions are personalized recommendations to help you plan the kind of ride you want to do. Organized into six categories, suggestions can help you: visit the most popular roads near you, discover new roads and segments you’ve not yet ridden, break a personal record, climb a leaderboard, complete a workout, and become a Local Legend. The mobile maps also feature heat maps, which can help you pick out a route. You can create a route on mobile using your finger to draw, and the app will snap the route to the closest road.

When viewing suggested Routes, you can filter by activity type, distance, elevation, or surface.

These new updates to Maps are available only in the mobile app at this time.