Strava adds bike-share locator tool to platform

Heading to the city and need to find a bike?

Strava is adding a new data layer to its platform to show bike-share stations and available bikes starting Tuesday.

Users can find vendors, locations and real-time numbers of bikes available via Strava maps.

The data layer includes information from more than 600 bike-share and scooter systems in 544 cities and 73 countries. More than 71,700 docking stations are included in the General Bike-share Feed Specification (GBFS), the open-source mobility data source Strava is using.

Strava will also share its data to help inform community planners how people are moving through their communities and, by extension, build better infrastructure, officials said.

How to see them:

Strava subscribers can find a bike-share station, routes, and docking stations near their destination. Non-subscribers can enjoy free access to information on more than 71,000 docking stations worldwide on Strava’s record screen.