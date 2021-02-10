Strava adds activity filters and search functionality to history in mobile app

Strava has let loose updates to the mobile app that will allow you to more easily find activities in your history without thumbing through the endless activity feed.

You can now search for activities by keyword, or filter your list of displayed activities by type, distance, time, elevation, date, and type (long run, workout, race, etc.).

Why is this so cool? If you want to view an activity like a ride you did, and it was well in the past and you just cannot remember when, you can now search for it by name, or set some filters to try to find it more easily than thumbing through dozens (or hundreds) of entries in the mobile app.

To take full advantage of the new search feature for Strava on your smartphone, your activities will need to have unique names — so you’ll need to change the default name from “Afternoon Ride” for example — if you want to be able to find a specific activity by name.

To search for an activity, tap the Profile icon, tap the Activities link, then the magnifying glass icon. Now, enter the name of a ride you’re searching for. Photo: Strava

To search the Strava mobile app for specific activities, using either Android or iOS go to Training > Training Log > and tap the magnifying glass, or go to your profile > Activities and tap the magnifying glass.

If you want to find one specific activity among many with similar names, you’ll have to set up some filters and browse for it, instead of searching for it.

When filtering by activity type, you’ll now be able to see how many activities you’ve done for that specific type.

Strava now allows you to filter activities in your history. You can combine filters—like activity type and date range—to narrow the list of activities displayed when browsing your history. Photo: Greg Kaplan

To set filters, tap the orange Training icon in the bottom right of the app. Then tap a filter from the row at the top of the list such as activity type, and then select the type(s) of sports to display. You can also filter activities by date range by tapping the orange calendar icon at the top right of the list of activities, above the row of filters.

Filters are stackable, so you can combine them to see what you did and when you did it. This is handy if you have many activities with similar (default) names, a situation where searching by name would yield too many results.

Strava is pushing this update to the mobile app throughout the day on Wednesday, February 10, so if version 189.0.0 not currently available to you, it will be soon.