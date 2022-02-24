Strava adds 3D map feature to mobile app

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Strava updated its mobile app Thursday and enabled 3D maps.

For those using version 243.0.0, you will now be able to view 3D maps when planning rides, to account for route topography and elevation. You can also view route elevation for past activities. This feature had previously been available in the desktop version since the spring of 2021.

Accessing 3D maps in Strava mobile is simple: Just tap a ride in your Activities list, then tap the map, then tap the 2D/3D toggle button.

When recording a route on Strava mobile and you want to view the map in 3D: Tap Record, tap the map, and then tap the 2D/3D toggle.

To revert to a 2D view of a map, tap the toggle again.

With the recently added Points of Interest feature, you’ll now be able to better understand if a refueling stop along a route is at the top of a monster climb or halfway down a high-speed descent.

Strava said that its mapping tools are designed with athletes — not motor vehicles — in mind, which helps to guide its development path.

“Strava is developing the first map designed specifically for athletes’ needs, not cars. Our team is working closely with cartographers from MaxBox to optimize our maps for the needs of our community,” said Strava communications representative Michael Joseph.

Strava has also removed roadway signage and indicators designed for motorized vehicles from its maps, which are provided by MapBox technology.

In January of 2022, “Points of Interest” were added, which allows you to see common start/stop locations, as well as other features such as public restrooms, water fountains, coffee shops, and similar places that are commonly in high demand for cyclists.