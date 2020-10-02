Rudy Project Spinshield sunglasses review

I’m a fan of Rudy Project sunglasses, and I’ve tested more than a few models over the years. The Spinshield sunglasses are contemporary in style but they also give a wink-and-nod to the Italian-made sunglasses and styles of the 1980s. To my surprise, I really liked what they looked like a lot more than other, large format sunglasses.

Big sunglasses are all the rage right now. The Rudy Project Spinshield covers a lot of real estate, offering protection, comfort, and svelte feel, which betrays their big, almost squarish appearance. Sure, other brands of performance eyewear are favorites among VeloNews staff, but these Rudy Project sunglasses caught my eye because they just look snazzier than their big size suggests.

Contemporary styling, excellent fit

The Spinshields are lightweight not just for their size, but for any sport sunglasses. When I stopped thinking about them being on my face, I barely noticed the them. They’re comfortable and they stayed in place when I put them on.

The Rudy Project Spinshield sunglasses are plenty wide. Photo: Greg Kaplan

The temples bulge outward behind the lens frame, and then get quite narrow, and have a slight upward bend in them. This shape allows the arms of the glasses to sit above the ear, snugging against one’s head with minimal pressure on the ear itself.

The grippers on the tips are a firm material compared with the soft contact points found on other Rudy Project sunglasses, and the ones on the Spinshield do not appear to be replaceable. However, the comfortable design of the temple and contact point bore out over hours and miles of riding.

As noted about the contact points on the ends of the temples, Rudy Project uses the same firm, no-slip material at the fixed nosepiece. While other Rudy Project sunglasses feature an adjustable contact point at the nose which can be adjusted to change how the glasses sit on one’s face, the nosepiece on the Spinshield is a fixed, non-replaceable insert. However, in the hours which I’ve worn these glasses, they’ve never slipped, nor needed adjustment.

Spinshield temples and touch points are fixed. Photo: Greg Kaplan

The Spinshield nose pads appear to be non-adjustable and non-replaceable. Photo: Greg Kaplan

Another nice feature of the temples is the hinges that snap the temple fully open or closed, which makes donning or doffing them mid-ride quick, easy, and safe, if stowing these glasses in a pocket and not parking them in the front one’s helmet. And, they just look cool; I think the go-big style works.

Fog-free lens, excellent peripheral vision

Given the size of the lens and the noticeable lack of vents, I was surprised when they did not fog up even as the weather conditions almost begged for the lenses to become steamed-up. While I expected the Spinshield to fog even a little at some point when I had my chin tilted slightly downward, this never happened. Not once, even when putting a foot down at a traffic light, and then trying to get them to fog up by dropping my chin. But nope — all I got was a clear lens.

One cool benefit offered by the Spinshield’s massive amount of lens real estate is the nearly unobstructed vision. The temple and frame are minimal, and there’s enough of a gap between the end of the frame and my face to allow excellent viewability to either side. Check off another safety feature, one that allows me to see anything approaching from my side. And when looking up the road, the Spinshield seemed to enhance my pilot-like distance vision.

The Spinshield sunglasses are just plain fun to wear. Photo: Greg Kaplan

The hinges snap open and stay open, making them easy to don or doff while riding. Photo: Greg Kaplan

Spinshield Verdict

When I first got a look at the Rudy Project Spinshield sunglasses, I was immediately sold on the contemporary style. The Spinshield has a goggle-like lens housed in a minimal frame for loads of protection and a great field of view. What made these glasses fun to wear was the minimal weight, protection from sunlight and flying debris anti-fogging, and ability to stay put on my face.

It would be cool if the contact points were adjustable and replaceable, but this is certainly just picking at relatively minor details. And sure, a polarized lens option would be nice, too, but overall, these glasses were a ton of fun to wear, and in nearly all daylight conditions, I found myself reaching for them ahead of other sunglasses.