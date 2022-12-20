Lotto Dstny and Vermarc Sport launch new team kit

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

A new name deserves a new kit.

And that’s the case for Lotto Dstny, which unveiled its new jersey and colors for the 2023 season.

“The launch of this new outfit means that all eyes are now fully on the upcoming season,” said Yana Seel, chief business officer at Lotto Dstny. “We will have been riding in Vermarc Sport kit for more than half of the team’s existence. This says a lot about the quality of the equipment, the mutual trust and the shared love for the sport.”

The new look comes as the squad reconfirms its partnership with Vermarc Sport for three more seasons.

The brand has been a team backer since 2004.

“We are proud that we have linked our brand to a reference in cycling like this team for such a long time,” said Marc Verbeeck, CEO of Vermarc Sport. “During this period, we’ve build up a really strong connection with the team. This bond of trust, the Belgian base and the focus on young talent make Lotto Dstny the perfect billboard for our clothing.”

The new look comes as the team is bounced out of the WorldTour for 2023.