Leomo offers remote bike-fitting service

Relying on a wearable motion-capture technology, Leomo is aiming to change how and where cyclists can get a bike fit.

Using Leomo’s Type-S Sensor Kit Pro, the service allows all levels of cyclists to fine-tune their fit without having to schedule time with a fit specialist at a bike shop.

Related:

“By undergoing a Leomo bike fit on my road bike, I was finally able to find the same good feeling on my road bike as on my TT bike,” said current world hour record holder Victor Campenaerts.

Leomo’s services include rental of the Type-S Sensor Kit Pro and guidance to assist riders in the continental United States in performing measurement against their bikes while mounted on a smart trainer. Measurements are provided to an analysis team at Leomo, who then makes recommendations for improving a rider’s position based on the Motion Performance Indicator data. The optimal position on the bike can help stabilize a cyclist’s pelvic movement and pedaling motion to achieve specific strength for the pedaling motion.

Updating saddle height and setback (the distance behind the bottom bracket) can be more-accurately derived using benchmarks specific to the individual based on motion capture data.

Australian Adam Hansen, a veteran of 20 grand tours and known for doing his own tinkering and even making his own custom shoes said, “This new service gives you the personal input of an expert biker-fitter with the precision of motion analysis technology that truly makes it a unique service for getting those last percentage gains to maximize your performance.”

Two plans are available from Leomo. The Leomo Basic plan ($75) which allows for saddle height adjustment over two sessions with two reports, and includes hardware rental. The Leomo Standard Plan ($100) allows for saddle height and saddle setback over three sessions with three reports and also includes hardware rental. Should you find the service indispensable, current Leomo customers will be offered a $60 discount against the purchase of the Type-S Sensor Kit Pro ($799) and a $20 discount against the purchase of the Type-S Sensor Kit package within three weeks of the first Leomo session.

At this time, Leomo did not indicate if determining optimal crank length would be part of this fitting service.