The small, chunky-looking Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds promise premier features, easy functionality with one touch buttons, and are priced competitively at $199. They are waterproof, sweat-proof, crush-proof, and drop-proof according to Jaybird.

The Vista 2 earbuds improve upon previous versions with features like SurroundSense, active noise cancellation, and longer battery life claimed to deliver up to eight hours of continuous playback. Jaybird says that a five minute charge gives Vista 2 users one full hour of play time.

The SurroundSense feature allows ambient noise to be heard even while the buds are delivering music or a phone call. The active noise cancellation blocks outside noise to allow the focused sound being delivered by the earbuds to be clearly heard. Jaybird’s WindDefense fabric technology promises clearer voice pickup when on calls. Removing an earbud from one’s ear pauses music playback, and replacing it restarts playback.

The Jaybird Vista 2 wireless earbuds and charging/travel case. Photo: Jaybird

The Jaybird Vista 2 comes with a travel and charging case, as well as two additional sets of silicone eartips — one set each size small and size large — to keep the buds comfortably in place. A free mobile app controls the buds, and facilitates the configuration of button functionality. A find-my feature in the app allows Vista 2 users to locate the charging case if it becomes misplaced.