VeloNews Gear Tech & Wearables
Tech & Wearables

Ineos Grenadiers unveils new look for 2023

Brighter colors and a new design from Bioracer sets tone for next season.

Ineos Grenadiers is going with a new look for 2023.

The team’s performance apparel partner Bioracer unveiled its new jersey Monday with a 2023 pro team kit called “Visibly Fast,” in what the team called “a symbolic gesture to the performance-led ambitions of the team.”

Ineos is switching to a new styled “brigade red” that officials said will now form the base color of the 2023 kit, signifying “the team’s plan to race with passion, grit and determination.”

Also read: Ineos Grenadiers looks to 2023 with new challenges

The new kit will also see the introduction of a safety orange, worn by the team’s counterparts at the America’s Cup sailing team with a fluorescent flash across the riders’ right hand sleeve. The detail helps enhance the visibility of riders out on the road and is part of the team’s on-going commitment to safety, officials said Monday.

“The team is shifting up a gear with our 2023 jersey. We’re excited by the evolution of the design and hope our fans love this new look as much as we do,” said deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth.

“The introduction of the distinctive orange color is also important,” he said. “It will increase the visibility of our riders during racing, as the orange kit they wear does whilst they are training, helping to keep them safe on the road and supporting them in all conditions. Bioracer has really risen to the challenge with our 2023 jersey and we’re looking forward to racing in this ‘Visibly Fast’ kit.”

Tom Pidcock shows off the team’s new look for 2023.

