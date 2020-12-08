HyperIce HyperVolt percussive massager review

The HyperVolt from HyperIce offers most of what you need and nothing you don’t. And it’s the quietest unit of the bunch, which means you won’t feel too awkward using it while you’re watching Netflix next to your significant other.

It’s almost perfect as percussive massagers go. It’s powerful enough to get into your deep tissues (though perhaps not quite as powerful as the Theragun Elite, which performed the best in this test as far as power goes) and adjusts quickly and easily on the fly using the single button on the back of the unit.

The HyperVolt features three speed settings, which is not as diverse as some of the other full-size units — but I never really found myself wishing for more options here. In fact, the simplicity here is nice. Easy massage, medium massage, deep massage. Easy peasy.

The unit also includes five different interchangeable heads to customize the depth and intensity of the massage. I tried all of them but found the round head to be the most useful for my needs.

Unlike the other units in this test, the HyperVolt’s lithium-ion battery is removable. You can pop the battery out and place it on the charger stand (sold separately) or just plug it in while it’s still attached to the unit. If you’re buying this unit for regular, heavy-duty use, you can buy an extra battery and swap them out easily. HyperIce says you’ll get about 3 hours out of a charge, and the light around the end of the unit indicates how much charge you have left.

Like the Theragun Elite, the HyperVolt features a pressure indicator to let you know whether you’re applying too much pressure, not enough, or just the right amount. That’s done via the LED lights on the back of the unit. It’s a simple and intuitive feature.

And of course, the HyperVolt communicates with HyperIce’s app should you want to structure your sessions and take advantage of the other app features. It’s a well-designed app that I found easy to use, even though I prefer to use these massages in a less structured manner.

My only real nitpick on this one is the same nitpick I have with other percussive massagers that look a lot like this one: the L-shaped unit isn’t always easy to position or leverage properly, especially when you’re trying to massage shoulders and lower back muscles.

The HyperVolt has become a favorite for its combination of low noise, good power, and easy use.