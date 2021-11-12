Hammerhead extends partnership with Israel Start-up Nation through 2023

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Hammerhead, the maker of the cycling computer Karoo, extended its partnership with Israel Start-Up Nation through 2022, officials confirmed Friday.

Additionally, Hammerhead plans to work with riders and team staff to improve upon existing features and develop new ones to benefit all users.

“I am really happy to continue working with Hammerhead for the next two years. We, the Israel Start-Up Nation riders, have been working closely together with the Hammerhead team this past season in order to optimize the user experience of the Karoo 2,” said four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome. “In fact, this is one of the ways it stands out from the rest of the market. Based on our feedback, Hammerhead has been able to implement our suggestions into the new software upgrades within weeks and roll it out to all the users worldwide.”

Froome recently announced that he has been so positively impacted by Hammerhead that he became an investor.

“Hammerhead and Factor are both team sponsors,” Froome told VeloNews. “I love my tech, so with Hammerhead, it’s revolutionizing the head-unit space in cycling. As well as Factor, it’s a British brand. I like the way they design their bikes, how they are looking purely for performance, and what the customer wants out of the bike.”

During the 2021 race season, Israel Start-Up Nation worked with Hammerhead engineers to develop new capabilities, including the Karoo 2’s notable “Climber” feature, which allows riders to see upcoming elevation changes, color-coded to inform riding and racing decisions.

“I have now raced with Hammerhead for an entire season and I couldn’t be happier with the device. From the clarity of the screen, to the countless quality features, including Climber – my personal favorite – Hammerhead has given me an extra edge in my competitions and in my training,” said Michael Woods.